WWE

Sonny Kiss Weighs In On Joey Janela & Cody Rhodes’ AEW Departures

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSonny Kiss is missing some of his favorite people in Joey Janela, Cody Rhodes, and Brandi Rhodes, and discussed their exits in a recent interview. Kiss appeared on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s...

411mania.com

stillrealtous.com

Batista Refused To Shake Former WWE Star’s Hand

In any given wrestling locker room there are always a wide variety of personalities, but those different personalities don’t always get along. It seems that Batista and Shelly Martinez (FKA Ariel in WWE) didn’t always see eye to eye as she explained that they didn’t have the best relationship while speaking with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. According to Shelly, there was tension between her and Batista stemming from Batista’s relationship, and Shelly’s friendship, with former WWE star Melina.
PWMania

Another WWE SmackDown Star Reportedly Injured

WWE revealed that Ridge Holland is currently injured. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre faced off in the first Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier on this week’s SmackDown on FOX, which ended in a No Contest. Sheamus was accompanied to the ring by only Butch this week. During the broadcast, Michael Cole mentioned that Holland had suffered a knee injury the night before and is temporarily on the shelf.
wrestlinginc.com

Jim Ross Recently Broke Down Crying Backstage At AEW

On AEW’s most recent Pay-Per-View, Double or Nothing, the company honored Owen Hart, his legacy, and his family. AEW brought Martha Hart, widow of former WWE Superstar and two-time Intercontinental Champion Owen Hart, out to give a speech and award the Owen Hart Cup winners, Adam Cole for the men and Britt Baker for the women. AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross explained on Grilling JR how his backstage interaction with Martha went.
wrestlinginc.com

Stephanie McMahon Tips Off Triple H To Potential WWE Prospects

Stephanie McMahon might be on hiatus from her official duties in WWE, but she’s still got an eye out for talent. The former-WWE Chief Brand Officer took to Twitter today and congratulated the Oklahoma Sooners women’s softball team on their College Softball World Series win over the University of Texas at Austin. McMahon attended the game and posted a photo with Sooners softball coach Patty Gasso.
NORMAN, OK
wrestlinginc.com

Video: WWE SmackDown Star Possibly Suffers Legitimate Injury

Last night’s WWE SmackDown included Lacey Evans’ return to action for the first time since February 2021. She did ultimately win the bout and advance to the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match at the Premium Live Event of the same name on July 2. Regarding...
Wrestling World

Backstage news on Riddle's future

One of the most victorious tag teams of recent months in WWE is undoubtedly the one formed by Randy Orton and Matt Riddle called RK-Bro, former couple champions of Monday Night Raw, who in a short time sold their belts to the one formed instead by Chad Gable and Otis, the Alpha Academy, in the last few months and finally definitively to The Usos, the last time.
PWMania

Eric Young Names WWE Star as the Most Underrated Wrestler in the World

Eric Young recently spoke with WhatCulture for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he talked about some of his favorite career opponents. This is when he highlighted Robert Roode and thinks Roode is the most underrated wrestler right now. “Bobby Roode would probably be my favorite...
wrestlingrumors.net

Vince McMahon And Other WWE Higher Ups Impressed By New Star

You have his attention. There are a lot of people in WWE but there are only a few whose opinions really matter. At the top of the list is none other than Vince McMahon, whose decisions can change the way the wrestling world works in the blink of an eye. Getting McMahon’s endorsement can mean the world to a wrestler and now he seems to be impressed by someone else.
411mania.com

New Intercontinental Champion Crowned on WWE Smackdown

We have a new WWE Intercontinental Champion following this week’s episode of Smackdown. Gunther defeated Ricochet on tonight’s show to capture the championship. You can see some highlights from the match below. The win marks Gunther’s first main roster title in WWE, and ends Ricochet’s run at 98...
wrestlingrumors.net

Hand It Over: Title Change Takes Place On WWE SmackDown

History has been made! There are a lot of titles under the WWE banner and some of them have been around for a very long time. Those titles are the ones that can kick start a wrestler’s rise to the top and the Intercontinental Title has a history of doing just that. The title might not have a perfect record, but winning it can be a great sign. That might be the case again.
wrestlingrumors.net

Ouch: WWE Legend Announces Upcoming Surgery With Six Months Of Rehab

That’s a serious issue. Wrestling is a physical sport and something that can cause some very serious injuries to the wrestlers themselves. Some of these issues take place all at once and others are built up over time. You don’t know when you might see someone get hurt right in front of you, but this time it seems that there was an injury that might not have been so obvious.
wrestlinginc.com

Naomi Shares First Tweet Since WWE Suspension

WWE Superstar Naomi took to Twitter since her WWE suspension. As noted, on the May 16 episode of “WWE Raw.” Naomi and Sasha Banks were supposed to face Asuka, Becky Lynch, Doudrop, and Nikki A.S.H. to decide on a new challenger to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The match was changed due to Banks and Naomi leaving the building during the broadcast.
411mania.com

Paige Announces She’s Exiting WWE Next Month

Paige is departing WWE next month, as she announced on social media on Friday. The former WWE Divas Champion and NXT Women’s Champion posted to her Twitter account on Friday to announce that she will exit the company on July 7th. Paige, who effectively retired from the ring after...
411mania.com

Wrecking Ball Legursky Talks About His Match At NWA Alwayz Ready Tonight

In an interview with PWMania, Wrecking Ball Legursky spoke about the Fixers’ triple threat tag team match tonight at NWA Alwayz Ready. They will face The Mortons and AJ Cazana & a mystery partner. Here are highlights:. On forming The Fixers with Jay Bradley: “It was a rush. I’ve...
PWMania

Updated WWE Money in the Bank Card, First Name Revealed for MITB Ladder Match

The MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will host the 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event on Saturday, July 2. On this week’s WWE SmackDown, Sheamus fought Drew McIntyre to a No Contest in the first qualifier for the Men’s MITB Ladder Match when they both used steel chairs on each other at the same time. There’s no indication yet on what WWE has planned for Sheamus and McIntyre, but a “Second Chance” qualifier might happen. Lacey Evans defeated Xia Li in the first qualifier for the Women’s MITB Ladder Match on Friday night’s SmackDown, securing her spot in the match. In the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, WWE still needs to fill 8 spots, while in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match, WWE still needs to fill 7 positions. On Monday’s RAW, the MITB qualifications are set to continue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Planning For Interesting John Cena Match At Summerslam

I’d call that a rub. There are very few stars in the history of wrestling who have reached the level of John Cena. He has been the face of WWE in the modern era and helped lead the company into its most profitable era ever. Cena has mainly become an actor in recent years but does still wrestle occasionally, which might be the case again on the big stage later this year.
411mania.com

Pat Kenney Returns To Backstage Role At NWA Alwayz Ready

During tonight’s NWA Alwayz Ready PPV in Knoxville, TN, Director of Talent Relations Pat “Simon Diamond” Kenney resumed his role after suffering what Kenney described as a “mild stroke” this past March, according to PWInsider. Kyle Davis had been standing in for Kenney’s role while he recovered.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wrestlinginc.com

Advertised Segment Pulled From Friday’s WWE SmackDown

Max Dupri was to unveil the first client of his Maximum Male Models stable on Friday’s “SmackDown.” However, the segment was pulled and rescheduled for next week’s show. As seen below, WWE announced that Dupri had travel complications in Europe, which led to the scrapping of...
