The Sonic series is no stranger to large departures from established formulas, and Sonic Frontiers is shaping up to be one of the biggest departures the blue hedgehog has seen yet. It takes the one-of-a-kind high speed 3D action and adapts it to fit a non-linear open world, or as Sonic Team themselves refer to it: an Open Zone. To break down the origin of this decision to break new ground with the 3D Sonic series, I talked with Sonic Team Creative Officer Takashi Iizuka, who not only explained the origin of the Open Zone design, but also spoke about the decision to merge old and new styles of Sonic gameplay in Sonic Frontiers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO