‘They’re Making Progress’: Mayor Frey Applauds Minneapolis Police For Getting Hundreds Of Guns Off The Street

By Reg Chapman
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Even though there are fewer officers on the force, Minneapolis police have taken hundreds of guns off the street.

“We have police officers that have gotten over 400 guns off the street this year alone,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said on Thursday. “That is incredible work.”

The mayor says city officers need to be applauded for their efforts, adding that lives are being saved.

“Over the last 28 days, homicides are down by 60%,” the mayor said. “So, are we there yet? Hell no, but they’re making progress.”

He says the city can cheer for police all while working toward transforming policing.

“Last year our officers took over 1,000 guns off the streets despite that fact that we have lost about a third of our sworn staffing,” said Interim Police Chief Amelia Huffman. “So, the officers are out there, they are continuing to work hard, and continuing to be focused on gun crime.”

Huffman says they’ll keep working with community partners and focus efforts on neighborhoods plagued by violence. About 80% of the city’s shooting victims are Black men and boys.

The shootings are too much for anyone to bare, that’s why this summer city residents will see an increased presence of officers.

“Between law enforcement and the prosecutorial arm, the U.S. Attorney’s Office…[they] will be working to make sure if you are involved in this B.S., if you are shooting a gun off, you are going to be held accountable, you are going to be arrested,” Frey said.

Some of the guns were taken off the street with help from community. Huffman encourages people to speak up and be a part of the movement to stop senseless gun violence across the city.

CBS Minnesota

