ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Leslie Barlow Unveils Her 2022 Minnesota State Fair Commemorative Art

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W3X1M_0g6B5YdH00

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota State Fair unveiled its 2022 Official Commemorative Art by local artist Leslie Barlow on Thursday.

Barlow presented her 3-by-4-foot original painting on the state fairgrounds.

The Minnesota State Fair describes the oil painting as a “cosmic and youthful look at the fair.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U7o3c_0g6B5YdH00

(credit: Leslie Barlow)

Barlow says she wanted to communicate the energy, excitement and joy the fair brings her.

The painting appears to be one cohesive image, but is actually a collage.

“I wanted the painting to look like a snapshot, but in reality, each element is from a separate image. For example, the people are from one photo and each of the rides are separate, too,” said Barlow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07EEIS_0g6B5YdH00

Leslie Barlow (credit: CBS)

Barlow’s piece is the 18th in a series of artwork created annually by Minnesota artists for the state fair.

There are posters featuring the art currently available for purchase online, including a limited number of signed prints. Proceeds will support the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.

The painting will be displayed in the Fine Arts Center during the state fair, which takes place August 25 through September 5. View the painting online here.

Comments / 2

Related
B105

Eric Church Supports Local Minnesota Business During Show Weekend

As if we need another reason to love The Chief. Eric Church ordered food from a local pizzeria while in town for his big U.S. Bank Stadium show. Eric was in town for a massive, one-night-only event at the stadium. Newcomer Ernest opened the show with Morgan Wallen taking the stage after, right before Eric himself. It was a full house.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Performances, Block Parties And More: List Of Minnesota Juneteenth Events

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Later this week, Minnesotans from all over will observe Juneteenth, a celebration of the day in 1865 when the last American slaves found out they were free after the Civil War. Last year was actually the first year it was officially recognized as a federal holiday. A number of cities had already officially recognized Juneteenth. WCCO has compiled a list of block parties, performances and learning opportunities connected with Juneteenth. Below are some of the most notable options. Celebrations & Block Parties Creekview Movie Night Date: June 17 Time: 6:00-8:00pm Location: Creekview Park, 5001 Humboldt Avenue N. Description: Music, Food, Entertainment and Activities, followed by...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Kids In Minnesota Love A Bug That Has Two Names

One of the most debatable bugs in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois is officially back in Rochester for the summer. Thankfully, this bug isn’t scary and it really isn’t out to hurt anyone. Honestly, I don’t know what the real purpose is for this bug. I just know that it is back.
CBS Minnesota

Mosquitoes Return In Force To The Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Most Minnesotans can agree that mosquitoes aren’t welcome, especially this time of year. But wet and warm weather means the state’s biggest summer pest is making its comeback. “I think they’re pretty useless,” said St. Paul resident Vanna Hatsady. Alex Carlson, public affairs manager with the Metropolitan Mosquito Control District, says calls have started to spike at the main office in St. Paul. “[Mosquitoes are] very dependent on standing water for most of their life cycle, so they lay their eggs actually either in or right on the edges of an area like this,” Carlson said, gesturing to water...
SAINT PAUL, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

Visit Any Minnesota State Park For Free This Saturday

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As a way to kick off summer, tomorrow you can visit all 75 Minnesota State Parks for free. The Department of Natural Resources began doing this years ago, and it’s become even more popular over the past, couple years. “It’s out in the environment. It’s out in the woods. It’s taking in all of the energy of this beautiful earth,” said visitor Caren Olson. Fort Snelling State Park gets about a million visitors a year, making it one of the busiest state parks in the state. There are 13 miles of trails, near where the Minnesota and Mississippi Rivers meet. “Just...
KROC News

Southeast Minnesota Winery Hosting 5k Event with Free Wine

If you're not typically a runner, what's something that will motivate you to run? Free wine? If so, do I have an event for you! There's a Wine Run 5k coming up at the beginning of July 2022 right here in southeast Minnesota. Included with your race ticket is a free pour of wine at the end of the race.
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fine Arts#Paul#The Minnesota State Fair#The Fine Arts Center
KROC News

Just Under 1,000 Pounds of Salads Made in Minnesota Recalled

Close to 1,000 Pounds of Made In Minnesota Salads Recalled. salads, made right here in Minnesota, have been recalled due to contamination by Listeria monocytogenes. The salads were made by Northern Tier Bakery, in St. Paul, Park, Minnesota, and were available in Minnesota and Wisconsin. The salads were produced from...
ROCHESTER, MN
RideApart

ATV Minnesota To Hold 2022 Ride & Rally From September 16 to 18, 2022

To celebrate the rich ATV enthusiasm in Minnesota, the Ride & Rally is an annual event that allows all off-road enthusiasts to hang out, ride, and celebrate their sport. This year, the event will be hosted by the Over The Hills Gang ATV, hailing from the town of Fifty Lakes. There are more than seventy ATV clubs across Minnesota, and the Ride & Rally event is where like-minded enthusiasts can ride and explore aboard their four-wheelers.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

USS Minneapolis-St. Paul Rescues Boater On St. Lawrence River

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials say a recently commissioned Navy ship named for the Twin Cities was involved in a rescue on the St. Lawrence River earlier this month. The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul assisted a boat taking on water near Cat Island Shoals on June 3, according to the U.S. Navy. The ship’s crew diverted course to rescue the stranded boater. (credit: U.S. Navy) “Our ship’s motto is ‘I will either find a way or make one,'” the ship’s commanding officer, Alfonza White, said in a release. “I’m incredibly proud of the sailors aboard Minneapolis-Saint Paul whose actions reflected that ideal today.” MORE: Take A Look Inside Warship USS Minneapolis-St. Paul The USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, a Freedom-class littoral combat ship, was commissioned in Duluth last month.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
CBS Minnesota

As National Gas Average Nears $5, Minnesotans Are Rethinking Summer Travel

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — One trip to the KOA Campgrounds in Maple Grove is all it takes to see how rising gas prices are impacting Minnesotan’s summer plans. As statewide averages near $4.75 Friday, many are making the decision to host a vacation closer to home. For Bob and Tiffany Gross, that means taking their trailer just miles from their Big Lake home – far from the cross-country trips they’d envisioned when purchasing it three years ago. “We have gone to Duluth in the past, but we’re not this year because it’s a long ways away,” said Tiffany Gross. “When it’s almost five...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz Declares June Great Outdoors Month

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Gov. Tim Walz wants to encourage Minnesotans to get outside and enjoy the state’s outdoor opportunities by proclaiming June as Great Outdoors Month. The Department of Natural Resources is offering special programs and incentives to encourage Minnesotans to get outside throughout June. One upcoming event is Take a Kid Fishing Weekend, which starts Friday and goes through Sunday. Minnesotans 16 or older who take a child 15 or younger fishing do not need a fishing license during the event. The DNR is also hosting Free Park Day on Saturday, allowing free entrance to Minnesota state parks and recreation areas. The proclamation cites the health and wellness benefits of spending time outdoors. Great Outdoors Month has been celebrated across the United States since 2008 and is meant to highlight the benefits public lands provide citizens.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: As Storms Move Out, Dangerous Heat Looms

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A storm system is making its way out of Minnesota Monday afternoon, though the southeastern corner of the state isn’t out of the woods yet. Once storms move out, dangerous heat will follow. A storm complex moved over the Dakotas and weakened overnight, but still brought heavy rain to parts of Minnesota, particularly the south and southwest. WCCO weather watchers recorded as much as 3 inches of rain in Owatonna. WATCH: A time-lapse video shows heavy rain moving into Owatonna Monday morning, obscuring traffic on Interstate 35. Stay weather aware: https://t.co/vdCrx3anxN pic.twitter.com/SYEqwcMBAR — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) June 13,...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

We Now Know What The Purple Flowers Are in Minnesota Ditches

Have you noticed the gorgeous purple flowers that are popping up in ditches and by yards in Southeast Minnesota? Do you know what they are? I live just outside of Rochester and I have a ton on my acreage. I know we aren't the only state with these flowers though because I was in Madison, Wisconsin last weekend and the purple was following me the entire time. If you are thinking these are phlox...they aren't.
ROCHESTER, MN
740thefan.com

Minnesota weather man wins big on “Jeopardy!”

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A Minnesota meteorologist has won more than $75,000 over three days on “Jeopardy!”. Eric Ahasic took home his biggest haul on Wednesday with $35,600 to bring his total winnings to $75,600. He earned $5,000 in Wednesday’s Final Jeopardy! segment, which posed this answer: “A...
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Popular Company Shreds Minnesota On Twitter

Well, okay then. It seems one popular company is not a big fan of Minnesota. They let the whole world know it while praising something else. We will get to that in a minute but I should let you know this story involves Taco Bell, which has made headlines in Minnesota recently. A 59-year-old woman was charged after hitting a pedestrian while fleeing a Taco Bell drive-thru.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

20 fired employees now suing Mayo Clinic over COVID vaccine mandate

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 20 formers employees are now suing Mayo Clinic and the Mayo Foundation for religious discrimination. Six different lawsuits have now been filed in U.S. District Court for the State of Minnesota over Mayo terminating employees who failed to abide by the healthcare provider’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate. The former employees worked at Mayo Clinic or Mayo Foundation facilities in Minnesota, Wisconsin, or Arizona.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
61K+
Followers
21K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy