Leslie Barlow Unveils Her 2022 Minnesota State Fair Commemorative Art

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – The Minnesota State Fair unveiled its 2022 Official Commemorative Art by local artist Leslie Barlow on Thursday.

Barlow presented her 3-by-4-foot original painting on the state fairgrounds.

The Minnesota State Fair describes the oil painting as a “cosmic and youthful look at the fair.”

Barlow says she wanted to communicate the energy, excitement and joy the fair brings her.

The painting appears to be one cohesive image, but is actually a collage.

“I wanted the painting to look like a snapshot, but in reality, each element is from a separate image. For example, the people are from one photo and each of the rides are separate, too,” said Barlow.

Barlow’s piece is the 18th in a series of artwork created annually by Minnesota artists for the state fair.

There are posters featuring the art currently available for purchase online, including a limited number of signed prints. Proceeds will support the Minnesota State Fair Foundation.

The painting will be displayed in the Fine Arts Center during the state fair, which takes place August 25 through September 5. View the painting online here.