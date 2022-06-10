Aurora kids younger than 18 can receive free meals this summer, city says

At this week’s Naperville City Council meeting, a new parking policy was proposed that would allow homeowners associations to distribute passes that allow residents to park on the street overnight without being ticketed. Currently the city prohibits parking on streets between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Each neighborhood would be able to opt in to the program if they so choose, but would need to go through a vetting process for approval. City staff was directed to establish the processes by which a HOA can apply and be approved for street parking, with a final vote on the program to take place at a future meeting.

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO