Aurora, IL

Aurora kids younger than 18 can receive free meals this summer, city says

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA, Ill. - The city of Aurora recently announced that children in the western suburb will have access to free, nutritious meals all summer long. Children who are 18-year-old or younger are eligible to receive the free...

Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Lake, McHenry counties see spike in overdose deaths, offer free Narcan to residents

Officials in Lake and McHenry counties both have issued warnings about a recent spike in overdose deaths. In McHenry County, the increase was “significant.” The McHenry County Substance Abuse Coalition issued an alert Friday morning after they were notified of multiple overdose deaths that occurred between May 23 and June 5. “The number of deaths […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Food Depository child Lunch Bus schedule

As child food insecurity in Chicago and Cook County persists, the Greater Chicago Food Depository's Lunch Bus is preparing to distribute free, healthy boxed lunches and snacks to youth again this summer.  This year, the Lunch Bus will make 12 daily stops (Monday through Friday) to reach youth across the city and suburbs.THE SUBURBAN AND CITY SCHEDULEAs a federally funded child nutrition program, all youth under the age of 18 are eligible for the Lunch Bus meals.Each child is given two options: a healthy boxed lunch consisting of a salad, sandwich, or wrap, with fruits and vegetables, or a nutritious snack such as cheese sticks, crackers, hummus, fruit cups and milk.   
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Aurora Pride Parade held Sunday

AURORA, Ill. — The third annual Aurora Pride Parade was held Sunday after a week of uncertainty. The event’s permit was pulled last week when the city announced they were 20 officers short.  Organizers of the event, Aurora Pride, appealed the city’s decision but a judge ruled the city was justified in pulling the permit. […]
AURORA, IL
WGN News

51 kittens rescued from euthanasia, brought to Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. — More than four-dozen kittens will go up for adoption this week in the Chicago area after being driven 900 miles to safety. 51 kittens and two mama cats are being prepared for their forever homes at Anderson Humane, based in South Elgin. They arrived on June 8 after a two-day drive from […]
ELGIN, IL
CBS Chicago

Downers Grove church receives hateful comments via Facebook about upcoming pride event

DOWNERS GOVE, Ill. (CBS) – Frustrating and hurtful. That's how leaders AT a southwest suburban church describe the dozens of hateful comments on Facebook about their planned pride fest. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday from Downers Grove with a story you'll see only on 2. The event will be held in this parking lot here at First United Methodist Church of Downers Grove. A total of 57 hate-filled messages were posted about it on Facebook. But that's not stopping organizers from having the event, with the goal of empowering those who are going to be attending....
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
foxlake.org

Northern Illinois Food Bank Pop-Up Market

The Northern Illinois Food Bank is hosting multiple drive-thru/self shop pop-up markets in the parking lot of Extra Space Storage located at 1258 US -12, Fox Lake, IL. The Northern Illinois Food Bank is hosting multiple drive-thru/self shop pop-up markets in the parking lot of Extra Space Storage located at 1258 US -12, Fox Lake, IL. Anyone in need of a little extra help during this time can pick up fresh groceries. Distribution times are subject to change based on product availability/while supplies last. Everyone is welcome, and no ID or referral is needed.
FOX LAKE, IL
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Neighborhood Overnight Parking | Restaurant Outdoor Seating Approval | NSW Awards Show

At this week’s Naperville City Council meeting, a new parking policy was proposed that would allow homeowners associations to distribute passes that allow residents to park on the street overnight without being ticketed. Currently the city prohibits parking on streets between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. Each neighborhood would be able to opt in to the program if they so choose, but would need to go through a vetting process for approval. City staff was directed to establish the processes by which a HOA can apply and be approved for street parking, with a final vote on the program to take place at a future meeting.
NAPERVILLE, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Surplus equipment, training, and more offered at The Bunker on Ridge Road

LANSING, Ill. (June 11, 2022) – Richard Bolton is a Lansing resident and the owner of The Bunker, an Army and Navy Surplus Store located at 3321 Ridge Road in Lansing. Bolton is an Army Iraq War veteran who obtained the rank of Staff Sergeant and earned a Soldier of the Year Award. He’s also a retired Chicago Police Officer who received an Officer of the Year Award, and a former emergency room nurse.
fox32chicago.com

Aurora prepares for Pride Parade, holds inaugural Pride Flag Raising Ceremony

AURORA, Ill. - The Aurora Pride parade was in jeopardy all week in what city officials called an unfortunate series of events. But now, the parade is back on. In a last ditch effort, the city of Aurora offered a financial incentive to get police to work Sunday’s Pride Parade. Police were offered triple overtime to work extra shifts.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Six Flags unveils annual pass program, events lineup

GURNEE, Ill. - Six Flags Great America announced on Friday, June 10 its events lineup and introduced the new Six Flags Annual Pass program. The Gurnee, Illinois park also underwent modernization efforts, according to a news release, that include improvements to DC UNIVERSE, increased capacity and streamlined operations. The season's...
GURNEE, IL
letsbeardown.com

HORSES STRUGGLING TO KEEP UP WITH THE POTHOLES IN DOWNTOWN CHICAGO

Being a horse in downtown Chicago is not the easier job in the world. With the heat and the lack of green grass, it can be tough. However, I am certain that all of these horse owners are taking great care of the animal. Unfortunately for this fella, he walked on the equivalent of a "pothole" for horses in the middle of the street...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago festival organizers announce free gas giveaway for attendees

CHICAGO - Organizers of the 29th annual Caribbean International Festival of Life have announced a major gas giveaway. The festival will be held July 2-4 in Chicago’s Washington Park neighborhood. On Thursday, organizers announced a $3,000 gas giveaway. A portion will be given to festival attendees in the form...
CHICAGO, IL
nypressnews.com

City Council urged to create guaranteed income program for Black men

Chicago was urged again Thursday to get moving toward granting some form of reparations to descendants of African American slaves, perhaps beginning with guaranteed minimum income checks, focused on unemployed Black men prone to violence. In early 2021, Kamm Howard, co-chair of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair wounded in drive-by shooting while walking in Marquette Park

CHICAGO - Two men were shot while walking in Marquette Park Sunday night on Chicago's Southwest Side. The men, ages 41 and 33, were walking around 10:17 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Kanst Drive when someone in a black sedan started shooting, police said. The 33-year-old walked into...
CHICAGO, IL

