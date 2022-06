A California company demanded its name be removed from a county website for Recycle+.A dust-up between the Washington County government and a Southern California recycling company highlights the continuing confusion and controversy surrounding the county's new Recycle+ program, which kicks off in less than a month. Green Impact Plastics, based in Vernon, California, sent a sternly worded email to the county after company leaders learned that Washington County cited the company as a partner on a website for its new recycling program. In reality, the county is not directly partnered with Green Impact, a fact that the company's...

WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO