Carolina Country Music Fest brings mixed weekend for downtown businesses

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Carolina Country Music Fest brings tens of thousands of people to downtown Myrtle Beach each year to mixed results for nearby businesses.

Grand Strand Brewing Company is right across the street from the festival site on Kings Highway. Clayton Burrous, the owner, said the lessons he learned in his first CCMF last year helped him prepare for this year.

He’s hopeful for an even bigger crowd. Starting Thursday, the brewery, which traditionally closes at 9 p.m., will close at midnight through Sunday night.

“We feel responsible as kind of a neighboring business for creating experiences for people that aren’t on the festival grounds the whole day because that’s part of the entire experience,” Burrous said. “We feel responsible for helping CCMF in the hopes that they come back next year and the year after that and the year after that.”

Burrous said the four days of CCMF is the busiest stretch of four days of the year for the brewery.

The festival is at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion along Ocean Boulevard and brings with it road closures on surrounding streets.

Those closures are bad for business at the Gay Dolphin Gift Cove right on Ocean Boulevard, according to owner Buz Plyler, because its difficult for shoppers and delivery trucks to navigate the detours.

Plyler said the festival days are usually some of the slowest days of the year, but he said if others benefit, the entire city benefits.

Plyler thinks the festival will help Myrtle Beach become a hot spot for country music.

“I think that the country music festival is going to make Myrtle Beach more of a center of music, and I think that that’s going to be a positive in the long run,” Plyler said.

