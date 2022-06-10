ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘life-altering’ surgery revealed

Ozzy Osbourne is set to undergo grueling surgery Monday to remove and realign pins in his neck and back, Page Six is told. The Black Sabbath star’s wife Sharon Osbourne has flown from London to be by his side. There will be a “lengthy amount of convalescence” after the operation, according to a family source, and the singer will need a nurse at home. The source added: “Ozzy is 73 and any kind of surgery when you get older is difficult. This is quite major. He’s having the pins in his neck and back realigned from when he had a fall back in 2019. “He’s...
CELEBRITIES
Gamespot

SirBernard

Not going to lie the bad frame rate and empty world doesn't really scream "impressive" to me. It also doesn't help that Todd mentioned that there are "over 1000 worlds to explore" which basically tel...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Gungrave G.O.R.E - Bullets Beauty Badass Trailer

As the titular Gunslinger of Resurrection, you become the badass anti-hero of your dreams, an ultimate killing machine, brutalising your foes without mercy. Taking cover and retreating is not an option for Grave, he only ever goes full steam ahead, preferably right through his enemies.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Screenshots#Summer Photo Album
Gamespot

Thirsty Suitors Mashes Up Turn-Based Flirting, Skateboarding, And Cooking, And It All Somehow Works

With a name like Thirsty Suitors, you'd be forgiven for thinking Outerloop Games' next title is a dating sim. But while dating (and romance) is a part of the game's story, Thirsty Suitors is largely about repairing broken relationships and coming to terms with the aftermath of a bad break-up. It's also a chance for Outerloop Games to tell a story about South Asian culture.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Pentiment Announcement Trailer

Set in 16th century Bavaria, Pentiment will take players on a narrative journey through the eyes of Journeyman Artist Andreas Maler during a time of great social unrest. Led by game director Josh Sawyer, this game is brought to life by a talented team inspired by illuminated manuscripts, woodcut prints, and history itself.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Jurassic World Dominion's Villain Is Also Its Weirdest Easter Egg

Jurassic World Dominion packs a whole lot of nostalgia into its two-plus hour run time, most of which lies squarely on the shoulders of returning franchise stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Though Goldblum has had brief cameo roles in the other World movies, Dern and Neill are reuniting with their prehistoric pals for the first time since 2001's Jurassic Park 3. But this trio isn't the only surprise blast from the past--though this one may be pretty easy to miss if you're not extremely up on your Jurassic Park trivia. Thankfully, we sat down with writer/director Colin Trevorrow who shed some light on the movie's most unexpected Easter egg.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Gamespot

Scorn Trailer | Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022

"The first person horror adventure shooter Scorn got an all new trailer during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, showing off body horror, gore, and its darkly distinct world. Scorn is expected to release October 21 exclusively for Xbox Series X|S and PC. "
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Nightingale Gameplay Demo Breakdown

Nightingale is a mysterious and fantastical world where you need to survive and craft while using Realm Cards to traverse through randomly generated worlds and distinct customized realms. Check out our interview with Aaryn Flynn, CEO of Inflexion Games as he breaks down what makes the gameplay so special.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

High On Life Is The Next Wacky Game From Rick And Morty's Justin Roiland

Justin Roiland of Rick and Morty fame is back with studio Squanch Games for his latest project: High on Life. As revealed during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, it's a first-person shooter that stars a high school graduate who uses a talking gun to defend Earth against an invading alien force who wish to use humans as a new drug.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

LOTR Rings Of Power Actor Discusses People Of Color Coming To Middle-Earth: "We're Very Visible In This World"

Actor Lenny Henry (Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, The Witcher: Blood Origin), who will play Harfoot Sadoc Burrows in the upcoming Prime Video series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power says people of color will take "up space in the center of [the] fantasy series." Speaking with Empire Magazine, Henry talked about the power in that representation, and also shared some backstory about his character.
TV & VIDEOS
Gamespot

How to Watch the Assassin's Creed Celebration Stream

With the potential collapse of E3, which is set to return in 2023, more companies have introduced livestreams to speak more directly to a particular audience. In that spirit, the official Assassin’s Creed Twitter account announced a livestream to celebrate the Assassin’s Creed franchise. Below, you can find all of the details, including when and where to watch.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy