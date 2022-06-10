Jurassic World Dominion packs a whole lot of nostalgia into its two-plus hour run time, most of which lies squarely on the shoulders of returning franchise stars Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. Though Goldblum has had brief cameo roles in the other World movies, Dern and Neill are reuniting with their prehistoric pals for the first time since 2001's Jurassic Park 3. But this trio isn't the only surprise blast from the past--though this one may be pretty easy to miss if you're not extremely up on your Jurassic Park trivia. Thankfully, we sat down with writer/director Colin Trevorrow who shed some light on the movie's most unexpected Easter egg.
