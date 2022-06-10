ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Clark County celebrates Pride Month

8newsnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClark County Commissioner celebrates Pride Month at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign. I-Team: ‘It’ll spread like wildfire,’ Mustang deaths …. NDOT Freeway Service Patrol sees spike in calls as …. CCSD Board Trustees approve new teacher...

www.8newsnow.com

Comments / 3

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Water waste patrols hit Henderson neighborhoods

US 95 SB reopens after beam falls onto highway killing LVMPD detective. A LVMPD detective was killed Friday after a beam fell onto the highway on US 95 SB in the northwest valley. Updated: Jun. 10, 2022 at 11:16 PM UTC. The US 95 Southbound will be closed until 8...
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

Father’s Day in the Valley

Las Vegas(KLAS)- Father’s Day is around the corner and there are so many great spots around town to celebrate. Roqui Theus chats with lifestyle expert Emmy Kasten to get father’s day tips on things to do and places to visit.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Clark County, NV
Government
State
Maryland State
County
Clark County, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Clark County, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Fox5 KVVU

IPOF to sell bracelets in honor of Las Vegas detective Justin Terry

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Injured Police Officers Fund will sell bracelets in honor of a Las Vegas detective who was killed after a beam fell onto a highway Friday morning. The IPOF said the bracelets will honor Detective Justin Terry, who died while on duty driving behind a tractor trailer on US 95 on June 10. The tractor trailer reportedly hit a beam at a construction project near Centennial Parkway, causing the beam to fall and land on Terry’s unmarked Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle while he was driving.
LAS VEGAS, NV
knpr

City drops from Henderson Pride Fest over 'family friendly' meaning

This weekend in Henderson, organizers will stage the Henderson LGBTQ+ Pride Fest. Pride festivals typically happen in most large cities during the month of June. With more than 300,000 people, Henderson is the second largest city in Nevada. But several things will be missing from this Pride celebration. For one,...
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Pride Month#Housing Prices#Swimming Pool#Racism#Mustang#Ccsd Board Trustees#Breeze Airways
KDWN

Las Vegas area health agency urges mask-wearing indoors

LAS VEGAS (AP) — With COVID-19 cases rising again, the public health agency for metro Las Vegas is advising a return to wearing masks in public, indoor settings. The Southern Nevada Health District said in a news release Friday that Clark County is at a “high community level” of the virus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave Clark County the designation based on recent rates of hospital admissions and bed occupancies for COVID-19. To help slow the virus’ spread, the health district this week also launched two vending machines carrying self-test kits. One machine is at the Regional Transportation Commission’s Bonneville Transit Center. The other is at Mesa View Regional Hospital.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
news3lv.com

SNHD: Clark County reached high COVID-19 level, masks recommended

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County has reached a high community level for COVID-19, and the Southern Nevada Health District is strongly recommending individuals wear masks when in public indoor places and they stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines. People who have symptoms or have been in...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
Mesquite Local News

Cassinelli: Mesquite, Nevada

Since Mesquite, Nevada is one of the Nevada communities where my articles are sent, I have decided to send an article about this historical southern Nevada. It has been said that the third time is a charm. That’s just the way it was for the proud families who fought to create a life for themselves in a place called Mesquite Flats. Between 1878 and 1882 fifteen families and a total of seventy-one people had moved to Mesquite and were successfully farming the area. The lifeblood of this high desert community in southern Nevada was the Virgin River. However, a heavy rainstorm at any time of the year can turn the Virgin River into a raging torrent. Those first settlers found this out in June of 1882 when six miles of irrigation canals were broken in fifty different places by torrents of the afternoon thunderstorms. For a community dependent on this canal, it was a devastating loss. The river had forced everyone out.
MESQUITE, NV
cdcgamingreports.com

One of a kind: Downtown Vegas, Fremont Street, are unique experiences

There are two versions of Las Vegas. The Vegas most people recognize is the fabulous Strip, where dazzling light displays and palatial casino resorts draw visitors from around the world. A few miles northeast of the Strip, there’s another iteration of Vegas that often flies under the radar. Downtown Vegas,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Busy Las Vegas Blvd intersection to be closed for 25 hours

Las Vegas (KSNV) — One intersection on the south side of Las Vegas Blvd is being closed in order to complete scheduled repairs. Starting Sunday, June 12 at 4 a.m., Las Vegas Boulevard will be closed at Charleston Boulevard with lane restrictions approaching the Charleston Boulevard/Las Vegas Boulevard intersection through 5 a.m. Monday, June 23.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Record home prices in Las Vegas area creates big demand for tiny homes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas home prices have set yet another record. The median home price is now $482,000, according to Las Vegas Realtors. Big prices are pushing demand for tiny homes with a tinier price. Tony Lopez started building tiny homes because of his own frustration with the cost of housing.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy