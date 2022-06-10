Clark County celebrates Pride Month

Since Mesquite, Nevada is one of the Nevada communities where my articles are sent, I have decided to send an article about this historical southern Nevada. It has been said that the third time is a charm. That’s just the way it was for the proud families who fought to create a life for themselves in a place called Mesquite Flats. Between 1878 and 1882 fifteen families and a total of seventy-one people had moved to Mesquite and were successfully farming the area. The lifeblood of this high desert community in southern Nevada was the Virgin River. However, a heavy rainstorm at any time of the year can turn the Virgin River into a raging torrent. Those first settlers found this out in June of 1882 when six miles of irrigation canals were broken in fifty different places by torrents of the afternoon thunderstorms. For a community dependent on this canal, it was a devastating loss. The river had forced everyone out.

