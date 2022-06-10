ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno City Council ends COVID-19 emergency order. What does it mean for evictions?

By Brianna Vaccari and Tim Sheehan
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

The Fresno City Council on Thursday voted unanimously to end the COVID-19 pandemic emergency order as the county sees an upward tick in cases.

Fresno, in March 2020, was one of the first California cities to declare a state of emergency and impose a shelter in place order. The end of the emergency order also ends the city’s eviction moratorium.

Renters who are behind on rent will continue to be served through the city’s Eviction Protection Program and Emergency Rental Assistance Program, city officials said. Those residents have until Feb. 1, 2023, to pay back-due rent and cannot be evicted until that date if they’ve properly notified landlords before this week.

So far, the city has spent about $39 million of the $54 million it received in ERAP funding, city officials said.

City employees will continue to screen and isolate if they have COVID, and certain special protocols for purchasing and procurement and public records request extensions will be lifted, Assistant City Manager Gregory Barfield said. Masks and face coverings will no longer be required inside City Hall.

The vote was 6-0, with Councilmember Mike Karbassi absent.

Despite the unanimous vote, many people in public commented that the pandemic is not over. Others also questioned how the eviction and renter protection programs would ramp down.

“What is it going to cost the city to have homeless families out there in the hottest part of the year?” Lisa Flores asked the council. “Because that’s what’s going to happen. You’re going to have people doubling up in homes that exceed the threshold of occupancy, or you’re going to have them out on the streets in the heat of summer.”

Greg Terzakis, senior vice president of the California Apartment Association, said the city of Fresno has been a leading example in how it distributed rental assistance funding, but questions remained moving forward.

“I’m kind of curious to see, as this conversation moves forward, how we come to some sort of closure,” Terzakis said. “Essentially, tell me how the story ends. …We want to work collaboratively with both the council and the tenant advocates to find a way that can unwind this thing in an equitable and orderly fashion.”

COVID-19 surge

The City Council’s decision comes as Fresno County is experiencing its highest rates of new cases since late February, as a vicious winter spike of cases was starting to tail off.

In its most recent case update Tuesday, the Fresno County Department of Public Health reported more than 1,400 new laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infections and 2,009 over a seven-day period. Those cases represent an average of 287 cases each day over the course of the week, or a rate of 27.8 cases per 100,000 residents.

It’s the highest rate of new daily cases reported in Fresno County for any seven-day period since Feb. 28, when the rate was 38.8 per 100,000 residents. During the intervening In the intervening three-plus months, the rate bottomed out at 2.0 daily new cases per 100,000 residents in mid-March.

The raw number of new cases in Fresno County – most of which are concentrated in the city of Fresno – has also climbed with week-over-week increases for six consecutive weeks and, after Tuesday’s update, appears headed toward a seventh week.

The number of people hospitalized for confirmed and suspected coronavirus infections in Fresno County is also higher now than at any point since late March. As of Wednesday, the state Department of Public Health reported 105 people receiving inpatient care at hospitals across the county for confirmed COVID-19 cases and 25 more with suspected infections.

Those include 11 patients sick enough to require treatment in hospital intensive-care units.

The combined total of 130 confirmed and suspected patients is more than three times the number that hospitals were treating a month ago.

Comments / 0

Related
Madera Tribune

Fresno slammed Madera schools

Green School, shown here in 1895, was one of the 27 school districts in operation when Madera County was carved out of Fresno County. Green School was located in the vicinity of Black Hawk Lodge just off of present day Highway 41. When they carved Madera County out of Fresno...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Health
State
California State
Fresno County, CA
Health
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Fresno, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno County, CA
Government
County
Fresno County, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Exclusive: Mayor Dyer addresses his controversial CNN interview on gun control, litigious council and ending COVID rent moratorium

Coming off a wave of criticism for his comments on gun control in a national interview, Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer sits down with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to clarify his stance on gun legislation he is backing with two U.S. senate bill along with 250 other mayors across the nation. Dyer also addresses city attorney Doug Sloan’s controversial departure and the subsequent litigation between to city council members over claims of extortion.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Hall#Emergency Department#Covid#The Fresno City Council#Erap
sjvsun.com

Long-awaited downtown Fresno hotel takes another major step forward

Fresno’s long-awaited hotel near the “new” convention center took a step forward Thursday. Courtyard Mariott is slated to fill the vacant lot next to the exhibit hall at the 22-year-old Fresno Convention Center complex at the northeast corner of Inyo and M St. Thursday, the Fresno City...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

County parks will receive much needed TLC

VISALIA – After many years of wear and tear, multiple parks around Tulare County will be receiving some well deserved updates, but due to supply chain issues it could take longer than originally anticipated. At the June 9, Tulare County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board approved the use...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
FOX26

Heavy law enforcement presence on Friant Road in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — There was a heavy presence of law enforcement at Premier Jet Ski Rentals Saturday afternoon on Friant Road and Granite in Fresno. On scene were Sheriff, K9, Probation, Cal Fire, as well as California State Parks, and several men were seen arrested. Information is very...
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
yourcentralvalley.com

EXCLUSIVE: Residents in this small Tulare County town had no water this week

TOOLEVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) -A small Tulare County community continues fighting for access to drinking water. This week, one of Tooleville’s two wells nearly went dry. “There was no water,” said Maria Olivera, who is secretary for the Tooleville Mutual Non-profit Water Association. “If you put soap in your hands, you feel like you’re going to stay with the soap in your hands. People that got home from work late, they couldn’t shower.”
yourcentralvalley.com

Crews contain fire at former Social Services building in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Crews are working to contain a building fire at the former Social Services building in Downtown Fresno. Officials say they responded to a fire around 6:15 p.m. When they arrived they say there was heavy fire throughout the building, which was currently not in use...
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
3K+
Followers
323
Post
515K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy