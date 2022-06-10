GOP Senate Candidates Mostly Agree, Find Common Opponent In President

Republican candidates for U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe's soon-to-be vacant seat were at News On 6 in Tulsa for a debate Thursday.

Former state House Speaker T.W. Shannon, former Environment Protection Agency administrator and Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt, U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe's former Chief of Staff Luke Holland and State Sen. Nathan Dahm took questions from News On 6 anchor Craig Day and News 9 anchor Amanda Taylor. U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin was invited to participate, either in-person or virtually, but he declined.

The candidates were asked questions on a variety of topics, but they largely agreed with each other. Instead of attacking each other or Rep. Mullin, the candidates worked to communicate differences between their ideas and those of President Joe Biden.

The first topic was gun violence and calls for gun control. With recent mass shootings, many wonder what could be done to prevent them while protecting gun rights for law-abiding citizens. The candidates were asked what their solutions are for curbing gun violence.

"Are we creating a soft target where people know they aren't armed," said Shannon of so-called 'gun-free' zones. "Now is not the time for Republicans or anybody else to bend on our Second Amendment rights."

Dahm said he's the only candidate to have expanded Second Amendment rights, passing an anti-red flag act and said he has the highest National Rifle Association rating of an A+.

"I think the first focus is on securing our schools," Pruitt said of his strategy for keeping students safe.

On the topic of rising gas prices, candidates pointed the finger at the president. Gas prices in Oklahoma are averaging more than $4.50 for a gallon of unleaded. We asked the candidates what they think is the solution to lowering prices.

"It is absolutely intentional. This is not gross negligence or the case of a president who doesn't know what he's doing," Shannon said, adding that Democrats are trying to implement the 'Green New Deal.' He said America needs to open federal lands.

"It shouldn't surprise anyone. Biden promised a war on fossil fuels. President Biden has carried it out." Pruitt added. He said it's a geopolitical issue, too, saying that when America produces its own fuel, it's a safer place.

"The way that we lower gas prices is increase supply, drill here and drill now," said Holland, who has been endorsed by outgoing Sen. Jim Inhofe.

In regards to the beginning of the hearings for the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the candidates voiced their opinions.

"They want everybody focused on this crazy issue that nobody should be focused on," said Holland, noting that he believed the hearings were a distraction from other issues.

Shannon said he would not be watching the Jan. 6 hearings.

"Let's talk about what they really are," Shannon said. "The Jan. 6 panels are an attempt to keep Donald Trump from being the 47th President."

The candidates were asked if they would push for a federal law banning abortions and if they support exceptions such as rape, incest or the mother's health.

"We have to recognize that civil rights start in the womb. We should start by protecting all life, and that starts with the child and the mother," said Shannon.

Dahm cited bills he had authored and helped pass, bills that included exceptions for the life of the mother and rape and incest if reported to police.

"There's no greater black mark in society today than abortion," said Holland.

Pruitt addressed the legal aspects of the battle over abortion, state to state.

"You cannot have the pursuit of happiness until you first have life," Shannon said.

The candidates tackled the implications from the McGirt decision and the war in Ukraine. None of the candidates supported sending money to Ukraine, citing their concern that the money might actually end up in the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

When asked about raising the minimum wage, none of the candidates were for an increase. At least a couple of the candidates stated that there shouldn't be a government-instituted minimum wage, noting that the market should instead drive wage growth.

The primary election is June 28. The winner of that election must get 50 percent of the vote to move on to the general election or else face a runoff against the second-place finisher.