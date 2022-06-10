ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

A gallon of gas costs $5. What else can you buy for that price?

By Chance Sticklen
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices have been on the rise in central Illinois and across the country, and there is no sign that rise will slow down. Experts say that a limited oil supply, the pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine are behind the increase.

Gas Buddy is out with new numbers on Thursday and the national average cost of a gallon of gas is more than $5, surpassing a previous record of $4 that was set in March. Gas Buddy shows that in Springfield, the average cost is $5.29 per gallon. Most stations in Champaign are above $5 as well, and so are those in Decatur

So what else can $5 get you?

With rising inflation, it will get you one gallon of milk. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that the average cost is $4.33.

$5 will also get you two dozen Grade A Large eggs. And it costs less than that to get fast food. A McDouble and small French fries at McDonald’s costs just $3.90.

People can search for a specific gas station and its price using Gas Buddy .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Related
Lashaunta Moore

Illinois Grocery Tax To Be Suspended For A Year

Illinois residents can say goodbye to grocery tax for a year starting July 1. The Public Act (P.A) 102-0700 will suspend the state's one percent low sales rate and use tax on retail sales of groceries typically taxed at this rate from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023. This public act information was released in April when Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other democratic lawmakers revealed the Illinois budget deal.
ILLINOIS STATE
Jake Wells

Stimulus check coming to many Illinois residents

photo of person holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) Good news for most Illinois residents. You'll be getting a stimulus check from the state of Illinois. Most residents will get a check for $50 per individual and $100 per dependent with a maximum of three per family. So a family of five will receive the maximum of $400 (assuming all children are under 18 years of age). There is an income limit of up to 200,000 for individual tax filers and $400,000 for joint filers. (source)
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Gas prices hit new record high

(The Hill) – Gas prices hit a new record high on Sunday, climbing to a national average of $5.01 for a gallon of gas, according to AAA. The average spiked about 16 cents from last week as summer rolled in and Americans started driving more for vacations, trips and outings.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WCIA

Rideshare drivers struggle to make ends meet as gas prices rise

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – As the cost of gas continues to surge, rideshare drivers are working overtime to meet demand. Some have needed to trade their vehicles for more efficient ones, or even quit altogether. Two drivers said platfofrms like Uber and Lyft offer drivers about 55 cents per trip to accommodate gas prices. […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Controlled power outages possible amidst summer heat

CENTRAL ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — The heat wave coming this week could affect your power at home this summer. Earlier this year, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) said the power grid may not be able to handle the demands of this hot summer in areas that rely heavily on renewable resources for power. So controlled […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RideApart

Illinois Plans Electric Vehicle Rebate For Residents In 2022.

On July 1, 2022, the state of Illinois is set to kick off a slate of electric vehicle rebates for residents—and the timing couldn’t be better. As fuel prices rise higher and higher, with seemingly no relief in sight, they’re far from the only economic worries on most people’s minds—but they’re definitely a big deal. The good news for riders is that street electric motorcycles are included in Governor Pritzker’s rebate plans in 2022.
ILLINOIS STATE
WMBD/WYZZ

How clean energy is impacting Illinois amid warnings of brownouts

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – As energy bills increase and officials sound the alarm about potential brownouts in Illinois this summer, some experts say the transition to renewables is playing a factor. Experts said the factors driving Illinois’ energy shortfall and increased costs are rising natural gas prices due to the war in Ukraine, inflation, and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
99.5 WKDQ

DID YOU KNOW? The State of Illinois Now Has an Official Rock

I'm not a rock expert or collector but my 6-year-old daughter has a little collection from the backyard and one looks like Illinois' official state rock. I'm sure that someone is going to call me out on this one but I just saw that announcement from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. His announcement was actually a designation that named an official state rock for Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Illinois ranks 16th most expensive state for household bills

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois is the 16th most expensive state for household bills, according to the 2022 State by State Bill Pay Market report released by doxo. This report investigates the $4.6 trillion U.S. consumer bill pay market and breaks it down into the 10 most common household bill payment categories, including mortgage, rent, loans, utilities, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
hoiabc.com

Small businesses take over East Peoria for extravaganza

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - For the second year small business owners in East Peoria set up shop in the streets for the Small Business Extravaganza. Crafters, bakers and even authors came out to the event. Multiple businesses participated along with the event creator and owner of The Picker’s Daughter Tammy Smith. One market was set up on Anna Street where shoppers came out to grab a meal and check out the sales.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Could Illinois run out of energy? Experts say it’s possible

Could Illinois run out of energy? Experts say it’s possible. Could Illinois run out of energy? Experts say it’s …. ISP investigating after two found dead in Abingdon. Central Illinois Newsday: Local autism association …. Central Illinois Newsday: Spice up your ice cream …. Central Illinois Newsday: Spice...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

No Truck/Tractor Pulls At This Year’s Illinois State Fair

One traditional feature will be missing from this year’s Illinois State Fair. The annual truck and tractor pulls will not be held at the fair this year. The events are usually slated for the multi-purpose arena, but fair officials say that facility will be closed all summer while undergoing extensive repairs.
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

ALEC: Illinois' unfunded pension liability $533 billion; $8.2 trillion nationwide

According to a new report, Illinois is ranked near the bottom of a list of states with the highest unfunded pension liabilities. The American Legislative Exchange Council, (ALEC) released “Unaccountable and Unaffordable”, which puts the total unfunded pension liability at $8.2 trillion. Illinois' liability was second worst at $533 billion. The ALEC report also shows Illinois has the 2nd highest unfunded pension liability per capita at over $41,656 per person. That ranks 49th in the country ahead of only Alaska.
ILLINOIS STATE
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Champaign, IL

Champaign, Illinois, has a buffet of things to enjoy. For starters, there's the diverse University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign—home to museums, an arboretum, and a world-famous supercomputer. Champaign also has some of the best city parks in the United States. Crystal Lake Park, in particular, will blow your mind. So,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
1440 WROK

Thrill-Seekers Should Visit These Illinois Waterparks This Summer

Thrill-seekers looking for the best waterparks this summer in Illinois might want to make plans to make these part of your summer bucket lists. Just a short drive from the Tri-States Knights Action Park is located in Springfield, Illinois and this water park has it all. Including a waterslide that all thrill-seekers must try the "Royal Flush." Then when you're done go play putt-putt, see a drive-movie, and the small amusement park all part of Knights Action Park.
ILLINOIS STATE
