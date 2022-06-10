A gallon of gas costs $5. What else can you buy for that price?

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gas prices have been on the rise in central Illinois and across the country, and there is no sign that rise will slow down. Experts say that a limited oil supply, the pandemic and the ongoing war in Ukraine are behind the increase.

Gas Buddy is out with new numbers on Thursday and the national average cost of a gallon of gas is more than $5, surpassing a previous record of $4 that was set in March. Gas Buddy shows that in Springfield, the average cost is $5.29 per gallon. Most stations in Champaign are above $5 as well, and so are those in Decatur

So what else can $5 get you?

With rising inflation, it will get you one gallon of milk. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports that the average cost is $4.33.

$5 will also get you two dozen Grade A Large eggs. And it costs less than that to get fast food. A McDouble and small French fries at McDonald’s costs just $3.90.

People can search for a specific gas station and its price using Gas Buddy .

