Ventura County, CA

Britney Spears Gets Restraining Order Against Ex Jason Alexander After He Tried to ‘Crash’ Wedding

By Tomás Mier
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE (6/10): Jason Alexander has been placed under an emergency protective order a day after he broke into Britney Spears’ house with a boxcutter knife in an attempt to crash her wedding to Sam Asghari, Rolling Stone can confirm. While Alexander had the weapon in his possession, the...

www.sfgate.com

CBS LA

Britney Spears' ex-husband after crashing her wedding in Thousand Oaks

Britney Spears' ex-husband was arrested by Ventura County deputies after he crashed her wedding in Thousand Oaks.According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, private security detained Jason Alexander shortly after 2 p.m. at the Spears' home, before the wedding. Deputies arrived soon after and arrested him for an outstanding warrant from Napa. Details of how he gained access to the property have not been released. Authorities said that this is an ongoing investigation and more charges can be filed against Alexander once investigators determine the ex-husband's intent and if crimes were committed.Spears and Alexander were married for less than three days in 2004. 
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
extratv

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Are Married!

Britney Spears, 40, and Sam Asghari, 28, are officially married!. Earlier, “Extra” learned the nuptials would take place at her home in L.A. at 6 p.m., with Jeffrey Best serving as wedding planner. Spears walked down the aisle in a dress by Donatella Versace, jewelry by Stephanie Gottlieb, and makeup by Charlotte Tilbury.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Justin Bieber’s face paralyzed after being diagnosed with rare disorder

Justin Bieber is experiencing paralysis in his face after being diagnosed with a rare disorder.  “I wanted to update you guys on what’s been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have, a, this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” the pop star, 28, said in an Instagram video posted Friday.  According to New York’s Mount Sinai hospital, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is marked by a painful rash around the ear, on the face or...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son rocks out while the Rolling Stones perform

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son, Deveraux, rocked out backstage during a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England. Sporting an adorable Rolling Stones T-shirt and sneakers, Deveraux showed off his best dance moves, spinning around and shaking his floppy hair as he danced to The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
MUSIC
SheKnows

Britney Spears & Kevin Federline’s 2 Sons Won’t Be at Her Wedding With Sam Asghari

When we woke up this morning, we had no idea when Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were planning to exchange their wedding vows. And yet, it’s finally here. Spears and Asghari are reportedly tying the knot today, and we can only imagine how happy the “Toxic” hitmaker must be. Throughout the day, we’ve been learning more and more details about Asghari and Spears’ nuptials, including the guest list. But it looks like two very significant people in the longtime entertainer’s life won’t be in attendance — her teenage sons.
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Channels Travis Barker With New Look

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Marries Travis Barker in LAVISH Italian Ceremony. On June 12, Kourtney Kardashian shared on Instagram three photos of her youngest son Reign Disick, 7, sporting a freshly shaved mohawk. His look brings to mind the hairstyle the reality star's new husband Travis Barker famously sported in the early '00s as the drummer rose to fame with the rock band Blink-182.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Meghan Markle Stepped Out In These Flowy Pants Everyone Should Own This Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Known for her sophisticated and classy apparel, Meghan Markle always looks amazing. We love to see her dressed up, but our newest style inspo comes from one of her more casual looks. While celebrating her daughter’s first birthday, Markle wore the chicest striped linen pants. To say we’re obsessed is an understatement. Ideal for the season, we’re hurrying to add this summer staple to our wardrobe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Britney Spears Weds In Versace—And Performs With Paris Hilton, Out To Lunch With Anna Wintour, And More!

Congrats are in order for Britney and her beau. Spears and Sam Asghari said I Do yesterday at their Thousand Oaks home, with the pop star wearing a custom strapless white gown by Versace for the momentous occasion. Speaking of! Donatella was in town to celebrate, as were Madonna, Paris and Kathy Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and will.i.am. Spears told Vogue: “We really wanted to make this a small and beautiful moment with family and friends,” Britney tells Vogue. “We wanted warm and feminine colours including blush, white, cream, and gold, and a lot of various shades of pinks, blush, and reds.” Meanwhile, Charlotte and Sofia Tilbury were responsible for the glam. “Britney is an icon of our time who has inspired and empowered us all with her joy and positive energy. She’s such a natural beauty and has the most mesmerizing big, brown eyes,” the makeup guru said. After the ceremony, came three more custom Versace looks—but the true pièce de résistance came thanks to Gomez, Madonna, and Spears dancing together to Toxic, followed by Hilton and Spears singing Stars Are Blind. Iconique!
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Scott Disick’s Sweetest Moments With His and Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids, Mason, Penelope and Reign

Putting the kids first! Scott Disick has had his ups and downs over the years, but his three children have remained his top priority. “The truth is, my problems shouldn’t affect the kids,” Disick exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2019, referring to his and ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s complicated relationship. “Just because their mother and […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde Spotted Holding Hands & Looking At Properties Together In London

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles appear to be looking for a home together! The actress, 39, and singer, 29, were spotted holding hands as they checked out the North Hampstead neighborhood in London on Thursday, June 9 in the images published by the Daily Mail. The pair were casually dressed, with Olivia rocking a bomber jacket reading Otis for her 8-year-old son, paired with jeans, Meanwhile, Harry rocked a purple ’80s inspired jumpsuit and a beanie. At one point, the two stopped to look into a real estate agent’s office.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mick Jagger’s Son Deveraux, 5, Dances Backstage During Dad’s Rolling Stones Concert: Video

Deveraux Jagger stole the show at his dad Mick Jagger‘s concert! The 5-year-old looked absolutely adorable as he danced away at the Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England on Friday, June 10. Little Deveraux, who has long blonde hair, even wore an iconic Rolling Stones t-shirt for the show, paired with skinny jeans, Nike sneakers an open sweater and a protective face mask. Naturally, the video, posted by mom Melanie Hamrick, 35, went viral on social media!
MUSIC
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Baby Leopard Turned Into!

Before this little cub was showcasing her beautiful looks on the global runways and slaying New York Fashion Week, she was just a cutie with blunt bangs posing for the camera in Los Angeles, California. This blondie with her bright, shining smile famously signed with IMG Models back in 2017....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Entertainment Times

Kendall Jenner Feels ‘Day Is Coming’ For Her To Welcome A Child

Kendall Jenner revealed that she feels the “day is coming” for her to have her own children. She told Khloe Kardashian of the matter during an outing they made. Geo News reported that the exchange between the two sisters was seen in the latest episode of “The Kardashians.” As it happened, the 26-year-old model drove her 33-year-old sister to a baby store, where they purchased some things for Kylie Jenner, who was still pregnant at the time.
CELEBRITIES

