Britney Spears Gets Restraining Order Against Ex Jason Alexander After He Tried to ‘Crash’ Wedding

Congrats are in order for Britney and her beau. Spears and Sam Asghari said I Do yesterday at their Thousand Oaks home, with the pop star wearing a custom strapless white gown by Versace for the momentous occasion. Speaking of! Donatella was in town to celebrate, as were Madonna, Paris and Kathy Hilton, Drew Barrymore, Selena Gomez, and will.i.am. Spears told Vogue: “We really wanted to make this a small and beautiful moment with family and friends,” Britney tells Vogue. “We wanted warm and feminine colours including blush, white, cream, and gold, and a lot of various shades of pinks, blush, and reds.” Meanwhile, Charlotte and Sofia Tilbury were responsible for the glam. “Britney is an icon of our time who has inspired and empowered us all with her joy and positive energy. She’s such a natural beauty and has the most mesmerizing big, brown eyes,” the makeup guru said. After the ceremony, came three more custom Versace looks—but the true pièce de résistance came thanks to Gomez, Madonna, and Spears dancing together to Toxic, followed by Hilton and Spears singing Stars Are Blind. Iconique!

