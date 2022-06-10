ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Man arrested for taking inappropriate photos of woman in Peoria

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yq1U2_0g6B1H1000

A man has been arrested, accused of taking inappropriate photos of a woman at a Peoria Target.

According to court paperwork, 21-year-old Adrian De Los Santos Payano followed a woman in the Target store on June 2 around 10 a.m. and tried to take photos up her dress.

When officers arrived at the Target store Payano had already reportedly left on a bicycle. He was located at a restaurant nearby and questioned. After obtaining a search warrant, Payano was arrested at a home nearby days later.

Surveillance video allegedly showed Payano following another woman in the store with his phone out earlier that same morning but it’s unclear if he attempted to take photos or not. That woman did not appear to notice Payano following her.

Payano is a minor league baseball player who was recently assigned to the San Diego Padres Arizona Complex League team.

He faces one charge for taking unlawful, surreptitious photos.

Comments / 10

People are Crazy
3d ago

He is Lucky he wasnt caught by someone's Husband! Probably would not have turned out so good for him. Whats Wrong with these Perverts? There was something similar at the Gym on Happy Valley Blvd and Lake Pleasant Pkwy, where some guy set up Cameras in the Womans Locker Room! They need to Paste this guys Pic all over so EVERYONE KNOWS WHO THEY ARE GOING FORWARD! Maybe then, they will be Shamed into not doing this again! Its not cool to Invade the Privacy of Innocent Women!

Reply(6)
3
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Man found stabbed inside burning Gilbert home

GILBERT, Ariz. - Police are investigating after a man was found with stab wounds inside a burning home in Gilbert on Saturday night. A witness had called 911 at around 9 p.m. on June 11 after they reportedly heard a "person in distress" and the smell of smoke coming from a home near Gilbert and Ray roads.
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

3 arrested after baby taken from Buckeye home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Buckeye police have released the mug shots and have identified the third suspect arrested in connection to an Amber Alert sent out for a baby boy taken from his Buckeye home early Friday. Phoenix police arrested three people in connection with the alert, two of whom...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, AZ
Crime & Safety
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Peoria, AZ
onscene.tv

Man Arrested At Gunpoint For Driving Occupied Stolen Vehicle | Phoenix

06.09.2022 | 11:00 PM | PHOENIX – An AZDPS trooper patrolling the area near I-17 and Glendale Avenue discovered a strong LoJack signal around 11:00 PM Thursday night. The trooper called for additional DPS units as well as Phoenix Police to respond to the area to assist in the search for the vehicle. Troopers located the vehicle, occupied by a male driver and female passenger, near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and observed it pull into a strip mall parking lot. Multiple DPS and Phoenix Police units surrounded the vehicle and initiated a high risk traffic stop. The driver was ordered out of the vehicle at gunpoint and taken into custody without incident, the passenger was removed from the vehicle and detained. The vehicle has been confirmed to be stolen out of Phoenix by PPD. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Pipeline Fire grows to over 4,500 acres, suspect arrested

There has been one confirmed heat-associated death in Maricopa County as of the beginning of this month. Aside from the wind and heat, there will also be a significant fire danger in northern Arizona. Extreme Heat advisory and triple digits to continue as Pipeline Fire burns. Updated: 9 hours ago.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa County settles jail attack lawsuit for nearly $12M

PHOENIX (AP) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office has reached an $11.75 million settlement in a lawsuit involving a jail attack that seriously injured an inmate more than two years ago. The county’s Board of Supervisors approved the settlement for the family of Brian Ortiz, who was 18 at the time and jailed for violating probation by not paying a fine.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego Padres#Minor League Baseball#Violent Crime#Target#Surveillance
KTAR.com

West Valley firefighter dies while on-duty Saturday morning

PHOENIX — A firefighter in the West Valley died while on-duty Saturday morning, authorities said. The Sun City Fire and Medical Department announced the death of one of their firefighters in a Facebook post on Sunday morning. The cause of death has yet to be released, the department said.
SUN CITY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Buckeye PD: Two suspects, baby found in Phoenix

BUCKEYE — Two suspects and a 9-month-old baby were found Friday night in Phoenix after an Amber Alert was issued. Buckeye Police Department say the baby was found unharmed and in good health. No other information is immediately available. 18-year-old Jessica Angulo and her brother, 19-year-old Exzavior Jones, turned...
BUCKEYE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

Sun City firefighter dies while on duty

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Sun City fire officials announced Sunday morning that one of their firefighters died on Saturday while on duty. It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the on-duty death of one of our firefighters yesterday morning. No further details are being released as of yet, but funeral arrangements are to follow in the coming days. Thank you to all departments, individuals, and others for your condolences and reaching out.
SUN CITY, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Slain teen’s family decries County Attorney’s ruling

Anthony Cano’s family is not happy with the Maricopa County Attorney’s decision not to charge the Chandler police officer who fatally shot the 17-year-old boy twice in the back on Jan. 2, 2021. The anger – and tears – still come quickly. “I think the county...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Four children left in van with no air conditioning for one hour

PHOENIX — A mother of four is facing four counts of child abuse after allegedly leaving her children in a van for one hour without any air conditioning Thursday afternoon. Officials say 29-year-old Vina Yazzie's children are between 2 and 7 years old. Yazzie allegedly left her four children...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

MCSO settles with family of man nearly beaten to death in jail

The family of an Arizona man almost beaten to death inside the Maricopa County 4th Avenue Jail has reached a nearly $12 million settlement. Brian Ortiz was just 18-years-old when the incident happened in 2020. That’s when his attorneys say another inmate stomped and beat him, but the attack went...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy