Peter Rice Sends Last Memo to Staff After Disney Ouster: ‘I Am Incredibly Sad’

By Selome Hailu
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news came Thursday morning as a shock to the industry, including many at Disney. Rice is being replaced by his top lieutenant, Dana Walden, who continues forward as one of Hollywood’s most powerful executives. Rice reportedly had no idea his firing was coming, and was told by CEO Bob Chapek...

Dana Walden
Peter Rice
WDW News Today

Pirate Rooms to be Discontinued at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney Compared to Religion After Couple Chooses Characters Over Food at Wedding, & More: Daily Recap (6/8/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
The Hollywood Reporter

Rian Johnson Reveals ‘Knives Out 2’ Title

Rian Johnson has announced that the previously untitled Knives Out sequel will be called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Daniel Craig will reprise his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the follow-up hit Netflix film. The rest of the cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.More from The Hollywood ReporterKaley Cuoco Says She Was "Devastated" After Losing 'Knives Out 2' Role to Kate HudsonNetflix Unveils First Looks at 'Knives Out 2,' Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' 'Gray Man'Kate Hudson Joins 'Knives Out 2' at Netflix (Exclusive) See Johnson’s tweet, below. Benoit Blanc’s next case, the follow up to Knives Out, is called GLASS ONION. pic.twitter.com/6Zo0g1VX11 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 13, 2022 More to come. Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.
#Disney World
The Guardian

Amy Schumer among stars urging change in Hollywood gun portrayals

Amy Schumer, Shonda Rhimes and Julianne Moore are among a list of over 200 Hollywood creatives asking for a reconsideration of how guns are used on screen. The open letter, released by the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence, has been created in the wake of recent tragedies in Buffalo and Uvalde. This year has already seen over 250 mass shootings in the US.
IndieWire

Simon Pegg: Tom Cruise Will ‘Flatly Deny’ Any Wrongdoing on Set

Click here to read the full article. Is Tom Cruise truly the last movie star? Just ask his longtime co-star Simon Pegg. Ahead of “Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One,” Pegg revealed how Cruise “maintains his authority” on set. The duo first began working together on “Mission: Impossible III” in 2006. Cruise loomed large over the “M:I 7” production amid the COVID-19 pandemic and butted heads with Paramount Pictures to demand a theatrical release for the film. “If something goes wrong and it’s his fault, he’ll flatly deny it,” Pegg told The Times. “And then if someone corrects him, instead of saying...
Distractify

TikToker Roasted for Paying $30 to Sit in Airport Box for an Hour, Sparks Debate

It's no secret that air travel is high up there on the list of things that are just downright awful. From having to deal with delays, fighting with airlines to get refunds/compensation for delayed/canceled flights, scrambling to make connecting flights in crap airports that are almost always leaking or have the lights out in entire sections (here's looking at you Chicago O'Hare.)
SFGate

Cooper Noriega, Popular TikTok Creator, Dies at 19

Noriega was found dead in a Los Angeles mall parking lot on June 9, according to the Los Angeles Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office. Just hours before his death, the social media influencer posted a video of him lying in bed with the caption, “Who else b thinking they gon die young af.”
SFGate

Amber Heard Speaks Out for First Time on Johnny Depp Verdict: I ‘Understand’ Jury, But Social Media Wasn’t ‘Fair’

Last month a jury in Virginia ruled she had defamed Depp in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed published under her byline. In the op-ed, she spoke about being a victim of domestic violence. The “Aquaman” actor has been ordered to pay Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $350,000 in punitive damages after he successfully persuaded the court his career and reputation had been damaged as a result of the article.
The Associated Press

Queen Elizabeth’s jubilee celebration takes a ratings bow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. split from Great Britain is history, but the monarchy still has a hold on its former colony’s heart. Two specials about Queen Elizabeth II and the celebration of her 70th year on the throne broke into last week’s top 20 highest-rated programs in prime time, according to Nielsen figures out Tuesday.
