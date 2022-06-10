ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Liz Cheney says Trump oversaw a 'sophisticated 7-part plan' to overturn the election and stay in power

By Oma Seddiq
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NwRd1_0g6B105u00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S6Qdl_0g6B105u00
U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) Vice Chairwoman of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol, delivers remarks during a hearing on the January 6th investigation on June 9, 2022.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • GOP Rep. Liz Cheney said Trump oversaw a "sophisticated seven-part plan" to overturn the election.
  • The comments came during the first public hearing of the January 6 committee.
  • "You will see evidence of each element of this plan," Cheney said.

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday said former President Donald Trump oversaw a "sophisticated seven-part plan" to overturn the 2020 presidential election and remain in power.

"Over multiple months, Donald Trump oversaw and coordinated a sophisticated seven-part plan to overturn the presidential election and prevent the transfer of presidential power," said Cheney, the vice chair of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot. "In our hearings, you will see evidence of each element of this plan."

Cheney's comments came during the first of several public hearings that the January 6 panel plans to hold this month to reveal its findings after a year-long investigation. The committee has interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and reviewed thousands of documents as part of its probe. Cheney announced that the panel will show testimony from more than a half dozen former Trump administration officials who were in the West Wing of the White House during the time of the attack on the Capitol.

Some of the testimony the panel collected found that Trump was "yelling and really angry" at his aides who were pushing him to respond to the violence, Cheney said.

"Maybe our supporters have the right idea. Mike Pence deserves it," Trump also said in response to hearing about rioters chanting "Hang Mike Pence," Cheney said.

Over the series of hearings, Cheney said the House committee will show how Trump coordinated an effort to stay in office despite losing the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

Trump and his advisors knew that he lost the election but still spread falsehoods about the results, Cheney said, adding that the misinformation provoked the violence at the Capitol, per the panel's findings.

The former president ignored his White House and campaign staff, state officials, the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security in his pursuit to overturn the results, Cheney said. Trump also planned to replace Attorney General Bill Barr, who rejected his false election claims, with another official who would spread the falsehoods, the panel's evidence showed.

"The attack on our Capitol was not a spontaneous riot," said Cheney, a Wyoming Republican who was purged from her GOP leadership post over her criticism of Trump after the Capitol attack.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
The Atlantic

The January 6 Hearings Could Change Republican Minds

A few weeks ago I ran into an old friend, a salt-of-the-earth Christian conservative I’ve known for almost 30 years. He’s a lifelong Republican and quite possibly the nicest person you’ll ever meet, a Trump voter who’s about as different from Trump as day is from night. After we caught up on our lives and careers, he asked how I handle covering modern politics, where “so many people lie.” He specifically brought up Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Select Committee#Mcnamee Getty Images Gop#Republican#House
CNN

Opinion: The essential difference between Nixon and Trump, according to John Dean

John Dean, former White House counsel for the Nixon administration, speaks with CNN Opinion about how Watergate shaped his own life, why it continues to be a durable metaphor for corruption in America and why this 50th anniversary feels different to him than all the others in the passage of time since the scandal the resulted in the resignation of President Richard M. Nixon.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
CBS News

Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testified about Mark Meadows Jan. 6 conversation

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has started holding a series of public hearings. During a prime-time hearing, lawmakers showed never-before-seen footage from the attack along with testimony from people in former President Trump's inner circle. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa discussed what was revealed during the hearing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

The Other Cause of January 6

John Eastman. Rudy Giuliani. Donald Trump himself. These people all bear some responsibility for the events of January 6, 2021. But there is another contributing factor—an institution, not a person—whose role is regularly overlooked, and that deserves a focus in the ongoing January 6 committee hearings: the Electoral College. The Electoral College isn’t responsible for President Trump’s efforts to remain in office despite his clear loss. But it was integral to Trump’s strategy, and it has everything to do with how close he came to success.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Joe: The truth, Trump knew the election wasn't stolen

Ohio: Get Paid A $2,500 Rebate¹ To Install Generac Battery & USA Made Solar Panels. Ohio Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Ohio Program Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zips.
OHIO STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

524K+
Followers
33K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy