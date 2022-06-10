ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Metro Council OKs $79M ‘healthy neighborhoods’ COVID-19 spending plan

By Roberto Roldan
WFPL
WFPL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZqBZ8_0g6B0e9o00 A proposal to spend roughly $79 million in federal COVID-19 relief on expanding libraries, parks and other neighborhood services gained final approval from Louisville Metro Council Thursday nght.

This will be the fourth round of American Rescue Plan Act spending for Louisville, which received roughly $390 million from the pandemic relief program approved by Congress last year.

The city now has about $61 million left. Officials are planning to spend the final chunk on workforce development, but the specifics are still being negotiated.

The spending approved Thursday focused on “healthy neighborhoods” and aimed to increase access to city services, green spaces and child care.

District 9 Council Member Bill Hollander, a Democrat and chair of the Budget Committee, said at the council meeting this is the city’s largest investment in resources to benefit its youngest residents.

“There are historic investments in this proposal for youth, both early learning efforts and the Office of Youth Development,” Hollander said. “We see this as a public safety effort, because we know that to address our public safety issues in the community we have to start working and dealing with youth at a younger age.”

Libraries

Council members allocated $9.6 million for renovating and expanding the Portland and Parkland libraries, as well as the main Louisville Free Public Library branch.

They set aside another $5 million for reopening a library branch in the Fern Creek area. Officials have said that the branch will ideally be further down Bardstown Road than the previous building, acknowledging a growing population in southeast Jefferson County. During budget cuts in 2019, the Fern Creek and Middletown branches were shuttered by the city.

Related Story
Proposal To Close Middletown And Fern Creek Libraries Meets Pushback

At a Metro Council Budget Committee meeting last week, LFPL Director Lee Burchfield said renovations to the Portland Library could be done by the fall. Since city officials are still in the process of closing on a property in Fern Creek, Burchfield said residents shouldn’t expect that library to open until the end of next year.

“The variable that we don’t control [with Fern Creek] is that there’s an active business on one of those parcels,” he said. “That has to get resolved. And then we have some demolition to do there, particularly with an abandoned building that may have some remediation that needs to be done.”

Parks

A significant portion of the $73 million will also go toward improving neighborhood parks.

That includes $2.5 million to restore the pond in Chickasaw Park, which is the only flat water recreational amenity for residents living in west Louisville, and $200,000 for renovations to Berrytown Park. The tennis court complex at Iroquois Park will also get a $500,000 facelift.

Along with historic preservation work on the Baxter Community Center, city officials will look to create a new public park nearby at the corner of 13th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

District 4 Council Member Jecorey Arthur, a Democrat who represents parts of the Russell neighborhood, where the community center is located, said at a recent meeting that residents could use more programming and public amenities.

“It’s a recreational facility that the Russell neighborhood, the Beecher Terrace residents desperately need re-opening,” he said.

Louisville Metro officials have said the Baxter Community Center is not expected to reopen until the end of next year.

Other projects marked for funding include:

  • $10 million for environmental remediation at the Rhodia brownfields in west Louisville
  • $5 million for renovations to the Norton and Algonquin public pools
  • $2 million for improving broadband internet access across Jefferson County
  • $7.5 million for the ongoing COVID-19 response and vaccination drives
  • $8.5 million to create a Youth Development System and expand youth programming and resources
  • $7.5 million to expand access to child care

Comments / 2

AP_000709.333d85683ae74eaca5dffa0ee5e1ce21.1137
3d ago

You want to know what’s driving inflation? This right here. Money they printed calling it Covid-19 relief that in reality is being used for Democrat pet projects. None of the money going to the businesses harmed by the lockdowns. Inflation is a tax to pay for their unchecked spending. So far, Biden has added $12 trillion to the national debt, but says he’s going to fight inflation. Right.

Reply
2
Related
WLKY.com

Affordable housing units proposed off Broadway in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A recent construction plan shows new affordable housing units could be coming to Broadway,according to Louisville Business First. Christ Temple Apostolic Church Inc. requested a change in zoning for a nearly five-acre site at 4440 and 4422 W. Broadway in the Chickasaw neighborhood. Called Renaissance on Broadway, the housing development would contain 55 affordable units.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Complex bringing more Louisville downtown housing nearly complete

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — The revitalization of a former University of Louisville School of Dentistry building is almost complete, bringing more housing options to Downtown Louisville,according to Louisville Business First. Local developer Underhill Associates, led by Jeff Underhill, is finishing up Myers Medical Lofts, the roughly 27,000-square-foot apartment...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

'There's no question about that': Louisville realtor reacts to Metropolitan Housing Coalition report

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new report from the Metropolitan Housing Coalition shows home ownership has become increasingly less affordable in the past decade. Tony Curtis, executive director of the Metropolitan Housing Coalition, said the report’s data highlights the need for policy change. It centers on affordable rental housing, home ownership, eviction rates and more.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Health
Louisville, KY
Government
Jefferson County, KY
Health
Jefferson County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
City
Fern Creek, KY
Louisville, KY
Health
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Louisville, KY
Coronavirus
City
Middletown, KY
Wave 3

Gov. Holcomb proposes giving back $1B to Indiana taxpayers

Feature film shooting in Southern Indiana tells local one-armed softball player’s story. Katelyn Pavey played softball for Lanesville High School, and she was a fan favorite for her spirit as much as her pitch. Updated: 1 hour ago. For the better part of a decade, the golf course been...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Hollander
wdrb.com

Cement shortage delaying road projects in Bullitt, Hardin counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Supply chain issues are slowing down large construction projects. There's currently a cement shortage, changing when and how much concrete contractors can get. It's caused lane closures and increased the length of projects. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is asking drivers to be patient with two road...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Annual car show in Hillview supports UofL Health cancer research

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Classic cars were front and center in Hillview on Saturday afternoon. The Cruzin' for Cancer Car Show benefitted patients and research at UofL Health Brown Cancer Center. Dozens of vintage and polished cars, motorcycles and trucks were on display at the Hillview Community Center. There was...
HILLVIEW, KY
Wave 3

“Love Your Neighborhood” in Parkland

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Habitat for Humanity of Metro Louisville and Harshaw Family Foundation bring “Love Your Neighborhood” to the Parkland Neighborhood Saturday. Volunteers took part in community beautification projects and exterior home repairs. These projects will include house washing, street cleanups, fence building, landscaping and more. Groups...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Metro Council#Covid#American#Democrat#The Budget Committee#Libraries Council#Parkland
WHAS11

Metro Housing Coalition report says home ownership has been increasingly less affordable since 2012

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Metro Housing Coalition 2022 report reveals the state of the housing market in Louisville. According to the report, the work to support the challenges created by the pandemic was critical during 2021, and the funds allocated through the American Rescue Plan helped support about 200 permanent housing units. The funding also helped safe outdoor spaces for those experiencing houselessness.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

License issuance ceasing; KYTC offices taking over

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Driver’s license issuance will be moving away from circuit courts and instead to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. “We accepted the challenge of assuming all driver licensing and ID issuance, and we have been hard at work creating the best network we can,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “Circuit court clerks will now […]
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Wave 3

Violence prevention and wraparound services at Dirt Bowl Tournament

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Office for Safe and Health Neighborhoods (OHSN) offered violence prevention and wraparound services to Dirt Bowl participants on Saturday. The Dirt Bowl Tournament is a seven-week tournament held every Saturday and Sunday from June 11 to August 7 at the Shawnee Park basketball courts, according to the release.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man shot and killed in Central Business District

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department's First Division is investigation a shooting that left one man dead in the Central Business District. Shortly after 10 p.m., First Division officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 100 block of West Broadway at the Thorntons gas station. According...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy