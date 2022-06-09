ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

WATCH: J.J. Watt takes a tumble in final practice of OTAs

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The Arizona Cardinals held their final practice of voluntary OTAs (organized team activities) on Friday and it was open to media members.

In the open part of practice for reporters to take pictures and video, defensive linemen were doing some agility drills, working on their footwork.

Veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt likes to go hard on every rep of every drill. The result in this one is a little funny.

ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss caught him on camera getting tripped up on the final bag and taking a tumble to the ground.

He knew it and embellished it a bit, and his teammate cheered for him some.

It appears to be a simple fall and he got up and participated in the rest of practice.

Even the great ones mess up in practice sometimes.

