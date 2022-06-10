Top apprentices face off in contest in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The Steamfitters Local 601 hosted an apprentice contest Thursday to find the best steamfitters in the Midwest.

The top Wisconsin apprentices showed off their skills against apprentices from 10 other states in the steamfitting, HVAC, welding, plumbing and sprinkler fitting categories.

District winners will compete in the international competition in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in August.

