All 31 masked Patriot Front members who were arrested inside a truck near an Idaho city’s Pride in the Park event have been identified by police. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office released the names and pictures of the suspects on Sunday, one day after the group’s U-haul had been intercepted by authorities at a traffic stop. The police, according to the Spokesman, had been tipped off about the group after a concerned citizen had reportedly called in about what they described as a “small army”. Inside, officers had found the dozens of men dressed in matching outfits of khakis, blue...

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 37 MINUTES AGO