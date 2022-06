CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A burglary suspect barricaded inside a small shed and then set it on fire Sunday evening, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Just after 5:30 p.m., deputies were called out to the 2400 block of Northeast 107th Street after a homeowner reported a person being barricaded in the backyard utility shed and setting something on fire. The sheriff’s office said the same homeowner had called a short time earlier after coming home to find the garage ransacked.

