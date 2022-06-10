ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGHSAU softball week three rankings (6-9-22)

By Noah Sacco
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 3 days ago

CLASS 1A
1. North Linn 13-0
2. Lisbon 14-1
3. Newell-Fonda 14-2
4. Collins-Maxwell 6-0
5. Martensdale-St. Marys 6-0
6. Southeast Warren 8-2
7. Remsen St. Mary’s 9-0
8. Wayne 10-1
9. Clarksville 9-0
10. Sigourney 8-3
11. Fort Dodge St. Edmond 9-1
12. Central City 11-4
13. Twin Cedars 8-1
14. Akron-Westfield 9-2
15. Exira-EHK 10-2
Dropped Out: Belle Plaine (11), Highland (12), Griswold (15)


CLASS 2A
1. Central Springs 8-0
2. North Union 11-1
3. Van Meter 11-4
4. Iowa City Regina 504
5. Interstate-35 7-3
6. West Monona 12-2
7. Wilton 8-3
8. Louisa-Muscatine 10-1
9. Pella Christian 5-9
10. Logan-Magnolia 12-0
11. Ridge View 8-3
12. Grundy Center 9-2
13. East Marshall 6-3
14. Columbus Catholic 10-4
15. West Fork 8-1
Dropped Out: Earlham (9), Jesup (11), Alburnett (13), Mount Ayr (14), Hudson (15)


CLASS 3A
1. Davenport Assumption 9-1
2. Mount Vernon 15-1
3. Williamsburg 11-5
4. West Burlington/Notre Dame 10-1
5. Northeast 10-2
6. West Liberty 6-3
7. Estherville-Lincoln Central 13-3
8. Davis County 9-1
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11-2
10. Sioux Center 10-3
11. Saydel 9-0
12. Anamosa 3-6
13. Roland-Story 5-4
14. Spirit Lake 13-2
15. Albia 7-3
Dropped Out: Ballard (11), Sumner-Fredericksburg (15)


Class 4A
1. ADM 12-0
2. Winterset 9-3
3. Clear Creek-Amana 13-1
4. Carlisle 6-2
5. Norwalk 10-1
6. Dallas Center-Grimes 10-3
7. Indianola 8-4
8. Fairfield 5-4
9. Creston 7-2
10. Knoxville 7-1
11. Western Dubuque 8-9
12. North Scott 10-1
13. Bondurant-Farrar 8-5
14. North Polk 6-6
15. Bishop Heelan 9-4
Dropped Out: Oskaloosa (9)


Class 5A
1.Johnston 12-1
2. Waukee Northwest 11-2
3. Muscatine 11-1
4. Fort Dodge 10-3
5. Linn-Mar 13-0
6. Ankeny Centennial 8-6
7. West Des Moines Valley 9-5
8. Pleasant Valley 5-4
9. Southeast Polk 5-5
10. Iowa City Liberty 15-3
11. Ames 10-4
12. Dubuque Hempstead 10-0
13. Cedar Rapids Prairie 10-4
14. Bettendorf 4-5
15. Ankeny 7-4
Dropped Out: Waukee (14), Cedar Rapids Kennedy (15)

