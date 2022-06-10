ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbors of blighted home comment on demolition

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cgKdi_0g6AzXrU00

A blighted home in the City of Erie was torn down on Thursday.

Chelsea Swift was live in the studio with more about what area residents say this means for their neighborhood.

Chestnut Street residents say this will improve their neighborhood. They say police were often responding to drug overdose calls from that residence.

A blighted home in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street is now demolished.

Blighted Chestnut St. home demolished

Several city residents say the home posed a threat to the safety of the neighborhood.

“No one else should have to deal with anyone else’s issues, including kids. You shouldn’t have to worry about kids stepping on syringes as they’re playing outside. That just shouldn’t be an issue,” said Antionette Stokes, neighbor.

“All you see is just overdoses and garbage blowing down the street every day and every night. Why is it still standing?” said Qudear Robison, neighbor.

City of Erie Code Enforcement declared the home blighted earlier this year, removing 20 tons of debris from the property.

City depts. remove 20 tons of debris from Chestnut St. home

This comes after Erie Police have responded to numerous drug overdose calls from the home.

The city’s code enforcement manager says the department continues to tackle blight and is prepared for demolition when necessary.

“With the Land Bank, we’ve been able to be very aggressive in acquiring these dilapidated houses. This one was unique because it was occupied, but it was structurally unsafe,” said Andy Zimmerman, manager, City of Erie Code Enforcement.

The owner of the home has been relocated, and neighbors say they hope a garden replaces the former property.

