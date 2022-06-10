ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isabella County, MI

How rising gas prices are impacting first responders

By Radio Pacific, Inc
My Clallam County
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office is aiming to resolve non-emergency calls by phone after blowing through its fuel budget due to soaring gas prices. MedStar Mobile Healthcare, an emergency medical services system in Fort Worth, Texas, has seen its gas expenses increase dramatically. During the month of May...

www.myclallamcounty.com

KWTX

Fatal motorcycle accident in Fort Worth leaves 2 dead

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police said Sunday evening that two people died after a motorcycle collided with another vehicle. On June 12 at about 6:14 p.m., Fort Worth police officers were dispatched to the intersection of East Lancaster Avenue and Major Street after receiving reports of a major accident involving a possible fatality.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Brutal North Texas heat leaves 4 in serious, 1 in critical condition

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The heat is on in the Metroplex as people experience triple digit dangerous temperatures.It's not the most ideal temperature for people to be outside, "Hot and clammy," as Bretty Grumbine described it when he visited Trinity Park in Fort Worth. But the steaming temps didn't stop many folks from being outside like Whitney Graves and her son."Just bringing my son to go fishing, get out of the house a little bit," she said. To keep cool, many of those who CBS 11 News spoke with had a plan. "Come out in the evenings honestly, try to do as much stuff...
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Electricity Customers Report Long Outages in North Texas

As temperatures soared into the triple digits this weekend, some Oncor customers dealt with power outages for more than 24 hours. The energy company says the heat is putting additional stress on its equipment. At the Browning residence in Plano, the text messages from Oncor kept coming; but not with...
PLANO, TX
timesnewsexpress.com

Dogs, lawnmowers and BBQ: How inflation is impacting 3 Texas industries

DALLAS — Inflation is hitting so many parts of the country in multiple ways. The cost of gas, food and most other goods and services increased again in May, pushing inflation to a four-decade high. Consumer prices surged 8.6% last month from a year earlier, faster than April’s year-over-year...
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

During Heat Wave Dallas Residents Can Receive Free A/C Units

(WBAP/KLIF) — As temperatures soar into the triple digits, one North Texas county is offering much-needed relief. Dallas County Health and Human Services urges residents to apply for the county’s ‘Weatherization Assistance Program’. Christian Rosales represents the program, which delivers and installs free air conditioning systems...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

Rising gas prices taking a toll on Central Texas businesses

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -Gas prices hit another record high Friday across the state and in Central Texas. “A year ago in Waco, gas was $2.71 a gallon on average,” Daniel Armbruster, AAA spokesperson, said. “Can you imagine that?”. Gas prices across Central Texas are now averaging more than...
WACO, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas splash pad temporarily shut down after reports of sick children

FATE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The City of Fate has temporarily shut down the Robert Smith Family Park Splash Pad after two parents reported their children fell ill after visiting it on Sunday.  Out of an abundance of caution, and due to the report of children getting sick after visiting the park, a park crew sprayed the splash pad, play structures, and restrooms with disinfectant to assure any germs present are removed. An update on the city's webpage explains that the splash pad is maintained daily by a Certified Pool Operator. In turn, that person reports the levels of chemicals in the...
FATE, TX
fox4news.com

North Texans can find relief from the heat at cooling stations

TEXAS - As temperatures reach the triple digits this weekend, The Salvation Army is ready to help Texans get some relief from the heat. They have activated their heat relief efforts and have select locations operating as cooling stations that will offer hydration, food, and shade. In addition to these...
TEXAS STATE
ABC Big 2 News

Wanted Odessa man arrested in Ft Worth

(KMID/KPEJ)- Wanted fugitive Corey Salter, 24, was arrested this week by the U.S. Marshals Service after a tipster called Crime Stoppers on Thursday and said he was hiding in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. He was soon found in a Fort Worth hotel.  Salter, who had been convicted of assaulting a public service, was wanted by […]
ODESSA, TX
Ash Jurberg

Grand Prairie ranked least LGBTQ-friendly city in Texas

While June is celebrated as Pride Month across the United States, it may not be as festive in the city of Grand Prairie, Texas. At least according to the recent report of the country's most LGBTQ-Friendly Cities released by LawnStarter. To determine their rankings of cities, they looked at 196 of the biggest cities in the United States and assessed how they performed on nineteen different criteria, including:
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
WFAA

Some Dallas County residents are receiving free A/C units amid heatwave

DALLAS — As temperatures creep closer toward triple digits, some Dallas County residents are getting relief with new air conditioning units. The air conditioning distribution and installation is possible through the Dallas County Health and Human Services' Weatherization Assistance Program. Some Dallas residents were bracing for temperatures to read...
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Robber seen on camera breaking into Dallas smoke shop

DALLAS — Police are looking for the suspect that was seen on camera breaking into a smoke shop early Friday morning. According to Dallas police, the robbery happened shortly before 3 a.m. on June 3. The store is on the 8900 block of the East RL Thornton Freeway. Security...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

1 dead in Dallas after possible robbery

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A woman in Dallas was killed early Saturday morning in what police believe may have been a robbery.On June 11, 2022 at about 3:26 a.m., police responded to a shooting call from the 2300 block of Elderoaks Lane.Officers found the victim, an adult woman, had been shot multiple times. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased. She has not been identified pending next of kin notification.Police said the motive appears to be a robbery, but that the circumstances surrounding the victims are still being investigated and that nobody is in custody.Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact Detective Philip Wheeler at 214-671-3686 or by email at phillip.wheeler@dallascityhall.com. Crimestoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crimestoppers which leads to the arrest and indictment for this or other felony crimes. If you have information about this offense and wish to remain anonymous, please call 214-373-TIPS, between hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.
DALLAS, TX

