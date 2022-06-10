Two Women Travel on Mission #40 Never Forgotten Honor Flight

If you are looking for a tropical tiki bar beach setting...just take a drive to Wisconsin. Wait. What? Yeah, not the first thing you think of when looking for a beach resort retreat. Want to be even more puzzled, it's in an old barn. Located near Merrimac, Wisconsin which is...
Thousands of people were in Fond du Lac all weekend for its 43rd annual Walleye Weekend. But the festival did not start its yearly tradition on its own. As folks enjoy themselves at Lakeside Park, hundreds of fishermen are reeling in their best catch on Lake Winnebago for cash and prizes.
Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. The greater Appleton, Wisconsin area, known as Fox Cities, had its history cemented in the 1870s when paper manufacturers created their paper production plants in the area. The Fox River that runs through the region created hydropower, including electricity, making it the perfect spot for manufacturing.
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Motorcyclists rode around central Wisconsin for the 2022 Man of Honor motorcycle ride on Saturday. Riders took off from Burks Bar at 11 a.m. Hundreds of motorcyclists rode about 100 miles throughout Marathon County. The non-profit organization called Man of Honor uses the money raised from...
Merrill, Wis. (WJFW) - The Lincoln County Rodeo Association, entered into their 33rd season of professional rodeo this weekend. With their mission to provide quality family entertainment and promote the sport of professional rodeo. Sunday was the last day of the three day event in Merrill, where cowboys and cowgirls...
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – It seems a local fire department isn’t just a Safe Haven for human newborns but also for baby animals seeking refuge with our local heroes. According to the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue, on Friday, a fawn was found at the entrance of its station.
Merrill, Wis. (WJFW) - As many know, June is dairy month in Wisconsin celebrating all things milk, cheese, and yogurt. In Merrill, hundreds of people showed up to celebrate the dairy industry. "We like to invite the public and have them experience a little bit of the farm here at...
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – How did a home-based bakery turn into a Menasha business that offers bakery AND board games?. The Sweet Lair had its grand opening on Thursday in Menasha, multiple people showed up to watch the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Owner Bri Lutz tells Local 5 that she originally started out making custom cakes and deserts as part of her home-based bakery.
MADISON (WKBT) – Governor Tony Evers handed down 56 pardons Friday, the list including residents from the La Crosse and Eau Claire areas. “The folks receiving pardons today have worked hard to be contributing members of their communities and workplaces and to make amends for their past mistakes,” said Gov. Evers. “Every pardon is an official act of forgiveness that allows these individuals to continue their important work giving back to their communities and reach their full potential.”
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) – It’s been more than a month since the death of a 10-year-old girl from Chippewa Falls. After hearing about Lily Peters’ homicide, one man started a petition to create a new system for missing children which lawmakers are helping to push through the legislature.
SATURDAY 6/11/2022 – 10:05 a.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The two girls who were reported missing from Green Bay have been located. They are both safe and have been returned to their parents. Original story: GBPD looking for missing 4 & 5-year-old girls. SATURDAY 6/11/2022 – 9:25...
Rhinelander, Wis. (WJFW) - Downtown Rhinelander was busy with thousands of people on Saturday. "So today is what we are calling Motors and Makers," said Lauren Sackett. Compared to previous years, organizers combined efforts to make a large downtown festival. Lauren Sackett who is the Executive Director of the Chamber of Commence in Rhinelander, says she is excited for the community to come together.
MENASHA, Wis. — Mike Boutin spent the week packing up his classroom like he does at the end of every school year. This time, with the knowledge he won’t unpack in the same building ever again. Boutin taught fifth grade this year at Nicolet Elementary in Menasha. The...
RHINELANDER - Around 12 and a half years ago Sergeant Ryan Adams of Rhinelander was killed in action while serving in Afghanistan. While he's no longer with us, his legacy lives on with an organization bearing his name…and a new memorial ride. Camp Ryan Adams assists current military veterans...
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the long Wisconsin winter wanes, it’s time to shift sights to greenery, and lots of it. “Most of our area here is what you might call ‘dappled shade,’ that’s really perfect for Hostas,” Richard Witt explains. Karen and Richard Witt...
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, you won’t have to look far. Numerous events will be held this weekend. The Langlade County Fairgrounds will host the Amsoil MWEDT National Series. Pro dirt-track riders from all across the country will come to battle it out at the iconic Langlade County Speedway June 10-12. Grandstand seating will also be available for spectators for only $10 with 6 & under free. The fairgrounds are located 1633 Neva Road in Antigo.
Comments / 0