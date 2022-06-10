ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Hadley, MA

South Hadley firefighters called to car crash on Amherst Street in Granby

By Waleed Azad
WWLP
 3 days ago

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley firefighters were called to a car crash Thursday afternoon on Amherst Street and Bachelor Street in Granby.

PHOTOS: Car crash on Amherst Street and Bachelor Street

    Courtesy of South Hadley Fire District 2
    Courtesy of South Hadley Fire District 2
    Courtesy of South Hadley Fire District 2

According to a social media post by South Hadley Fire District 2, firefighters were called to the area for a single-car accident. Two people were taken to a local hospital. No information was given on the condition of the two people brought to the hospital.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

