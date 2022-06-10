South Hadley firefighters called to car crash on Amherst Street in Granby
GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – South Hadley firefighters were called to a car crash Thursday afternoon on Amherst Street and Bachelor Street in Granby.
PHOTOS: Car crash on Amherst Street and Bachelor Street
According to a social media post by South Hadley Fire District 2, firefighters were called to the area for a single-car accident. Two people were taken to a local hospital. No information was given on the condition of the two people brought to the hospital.
MAP: Amherst Street and Bachelor Street in Granby
