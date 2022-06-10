ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix sees boost in HIV/AIDS housing funding as waitlist skyrockets

As the number of people in Phoenix on the waitlist for subsidized housing for people living with HIV and AIDS has skyrocketed in recent years, the city is getting a major boost in its federal funding next month and is rethinking its housing programs.

There are currently 635 people on the waitlist for permanent rental assistance for those living with HIV and AIDS and 285 people waiting for transitional housing. Sandra Jones, a project manager in the city’s Housing Department, reported to a Phoenix committee Tuesday the number of people waiting for transitional housing just a few years ago was only 20-25.

That, in large part, can be linked to the Valley’s growing housing issues. According to the point-in-time count conducted by Maricopa County, the number of unsheltered people in the county has increased by a third in the last two year and is more than three times what it was in 2016.

Jones said the number of homeless people eligible for Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS, or HOPWA, funding is also “through the roof,” she told the Fast-Track Cities Ad Hoc Committee Tuesday, which addresses efforts to combat HIV and AIDS.

To be eligible for HOPWA funding, a person must be diagnosed with HIV or AIDS and make at or below 80% of the area median income. Family members living with the eligible person can also be assisted by the housing funds.

According to a city document, 80% of the area media income was $44,250 a year for an individual or $50,600 for a couple in 2021.

Phoenix will receive more funding to help house that growing waitlist. After receiving $3.4 million in HOPWA funds during fiscal year 2022, which ends at the end of June, the federal government is giving Phoenix $4.8 million in fiscal year 2023, which begins July 1.

Jones says she believes the 41% increase in program funding will make a difference.

“We do believe we’re going to be able to get that waitlist down considerably over the next year,” she said.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced changes to its funding formula last year to better reflect the amount of people living with HIV and AIDS in each area based on a new classification system that went into effect in 2016.

This 2016 graphic shows counties above the U.S. median rate for people living with HIV and AIDS in dark green or dark red after a new classification system in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development went into effect that year.

Under that classification, Maricopa County is above the median rate of people living with HIV and AIDS in the U.S. Initially, HUD planned to reduce funding for those with lower rates under the new classification and increase funding for places like Maricopa County with higher rates. Ultimately, it was possible to increase funding for the areas with higher rates without having to reduce funding for the other areas.

Committee Member David Martinez III said he appreciated staff’s efforts to address the impact of the housing crisis on those living with HIV and AIDS.

“Housing of course is a hot topic, and I think this just shows the intersectionality between housing efforts and people living with HIV and AIDS because we know that housing crises only exacerbate inequities that exist with those living with HIV and AIDS,” Martinez said.

Program change

In the new fiscal year starting next month, Phoenix will also shake up its HOPWA programs. Two existing programs will close at the end of the month to free up more funding for a program that has been more popular among program recipients.

The main difference between the programs is freedom to choose where to live.

“We have found that most people want to go where they prefer,” Jones told the committee. “And both of these programs are project-based, and they must go to where these units are housed. So, we put a lot of thought into this and we feel that this is a process improvement to the program to be able to allow everyone to have choice and to funnel more money to the transitional housing program.”

Permanent Independent Housing and Permanent Supportive Housing are each closing at the end of June in favor of the Tenant-Based Rental Assistance Program.

There are only 34 people left using the prior two programs as most were transitioned to TBRA housing within the past year. There are 146 people in the TBRA housing program.

Under TBRA housing, participants can live in housing from private landlords anywhere in Maricopa or Pinal counties. Tenants’ rent cannot exceed either 30% of their income or the Section 8 Office payment standard, which is 110% of the fair market rent. If a tenant has no income, they pay no rent; it is fully subsidized by HOPWA funds.

According to HUD, 110% of fair market rents in Maricopa County in fiscal year 2022 is $1,200 for a one-bedroom unit, $1,442 for a two-bedroom, $2,008 for a three-bedroom and $2,286 for a four-bedroom.

Though only 34 people remain in Permanent Independent or Supportive Housing, they and any other eligible families displaced by the city will be put at the top of the waitlist for TBRA funding.

Another change to waitlist priority goes into effect next month, giving the second-highest priority to families in transitional HOPWA housing for at least a year.

In total, 1,222 people were served through Phoenix’s HOPWA funds in the last year. Aside from the mentioned housing programs, HOPWA programs include mortgage, rent and utility assistance, housing information services and employment services.

Mark Carlisle can be reached at mcarlisle@iniusa.org or found on Twitter @mwcarlisle.

