WATCH: J.J. Watt wishes Rondale Moore happy birthday, has jokes about WR's size

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore had a birthday on Friday. He is now 22 years old. The 5-7 wideout is expected to have a bigger role on offense this year.

Veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt wanted to wish Moore a happy birthday on social media but he also had jokes.

He took to Twitter to tell everyone it is Moore’s birthday and that we all should wish him a happy 22nd. But he didn’t stop there.

He also made a joke about Moore’s size.

The joke?

“We just had an ultrasound for our baby and they said he’s bigger than him (Moore) already.”

Watt and his wife are expecting their first child in October, a baby boy.

Moore was happy to get the shoutout until the joke came. Watt admitted he has used that joke a lot.

Henry Winkler would rather talk about Patrick Mahomes than the 'Barry' season finale

Henry Winkler’s resurgence has been wonderful to watch. The actor who rose to prominence playing Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli on Happy Days has re-entered the public consciousness over the past two decades thanks to his Hank Zipser books, as well as roles in Adam Sandler-adjacent films (The Waterboy, Here Comes the Boom) and as the iconic “worst [expletive] attorney” Barry Zuckerkorn in Arrested Development.
NFL
Joe Theismann offers sound advice to Tom Brady for broadcasting career

Tom Brady is really good at what he does. The 44-year-old is the best quarterback in NFL history and he’s the most accomplished player of all time. Brady’s been to 10 Super Bowls and he currently has seven rings, while striving to collect more. There isn’t anything he can’t do on a football field and that’s likely the reason for him to come out of a 40-day retirement.
NFL
