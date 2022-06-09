WATCH: J.J. Watt wishes Rondale Moore happy birthday, has jokes about WR's size

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore had a birthday on Friday. He is now 22 years old. The 5-7 wideout is expected to have a bigger role on offense this year.

Veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt wanted to wish Moore a happy birthday on social media but he also had jokes.

He took to Twitter to tell everyone it is Moore’s birthday and that we all should wish him a happy 22nd. But he didn’t stop there.

He also made a joke about Moore’s size.

The joke?

“We just had an ultrasound for our baby and they said he’s bigger than him (Moore) already.”

Watt and his wife are expecting their first child in October, a baby boy.

Moore was happy to get the shoutout until the joke came. Watt admitted he has used that joke a lot.

