Grand Junction, CO

Head Advisory issued for Fri. & Sat., Fire Weather Warning for Sun.

By Stephen Bowers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The record heat will reach its peak between Friday and Saturday. Record highs will be challenged. Some of them may be broken. We’ll simmer on Sunday, then the heat will begin to lose its edge more noticeably on Monday. Temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees by...

