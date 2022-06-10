COVID-19: How Cases in the Amarillo, TX Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 882,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 7, bringing the total count to more than 83.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 998,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 32.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 30.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 38.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 23.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Amarillo, TX metro area consists of Randall County, Potter County, Carson County, and two other counties. As of June 7, there were 25,022.0 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Amarillo residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,968.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Amarillo metro area, Potter County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 7, there were 30,044.1 cases per 100,000 residents in Potter County, the most of any county in Amarillo, and far greater than the county with the lowest incidence. In Randall County, there were 20,432.6 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Amarillo.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Amarillo metro area, unemployment peaked at 9.2% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 3.5%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 7 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 7 per 100,000 residents 30980 Longview, TX 284,796 55,674 19,548.7 1,336 469.1 13140 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX 395,174 78,226 19,795.3 1,451 367.2 46340 Tyler, TX 227,449 45,881 20,172.0 969 426.0 47020 Victoria, TX 99,674 20,462 20,528.9 445 446.5 28660 Killeen-Temple, TX 444,716 91,567 20,590.0 1,211 272.3 43300 Sherman-Denison, TX 131,014 27,322 20,854.3 636 485.4 45500 Texarkana, TX-AR 149,292 33,354 22,341.5 722 483.6 10180 Abilene, TX 170,669 39,477 23,130.7 890 521.5 36220 Odessa, TX 160,579 37,712 23,485.0 704 438.4 12420 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 2,114,441 497,008 23,505.4 3,590 169.8 26420 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 6,884,138 1,636,292 23,769.0 15,993 232.3 33260 Midland, TX 173,816 42,352 24,366.0 522 300.3 47380 Waco, TX 268,361 65,405 24,372.0 968 360.7 19100 Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 7,320,663 1,784,203 24,372.2 18,791 256.7 32580 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 855,176 211,639 24,748.0 3,914 457.7 48660 Wichita Falls, TX 141,999 35,191 24,782.6 714 502.8 11100 Amarillo, TX 263,776 66,002 25,022.0 1,283 486.4 21340 El Paso, TX 836,062 211,568 25,305.3 3,740 447.3 15180 Brownsville-Harlingen, TX 421,666 107,694 25,540.1 2,036 482.8 18580 Corpus Christi, TX 428,548 112,274 26,198.7 1,839 429.1 17780 College Station-Bryan, TX 258,029 71,326 27,642.6 558 216.3 41700 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 2,468,193 697,193 28,247.1 7,883 319.4 31180 Lubbock, TX 316,474 97,878 30,927.7 1,415 447.1 41660 San Angelo, TX 117,986 41,460 35,139.8 554 469.5 29700 Laredo, TX 273,526 97,508 35,648.5 1,036 378.8

