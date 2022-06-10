COVID-19: How Cases in the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 882,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 7, bringing the total count to more than 83.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 998,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 32.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 30.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 38.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 23.9% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ metro area consists of Lehigh County, Northampton County, Warren County, and one other county. As of June 7, there were 26,331.2 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Allentown residents, roughly in line with the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,968.1 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metro area, Northampton County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 7, there were 27,772.3 cases per 100,000 residents in Northampton County, the most of any county in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Warren County, there were 24,401.6 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton metro area, unemployment peaked at 16.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 5.5%.

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 7 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 7 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 7 per 100,000 residents 25420 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 571,013 123,001 21,540.8 2,063 361.3 21500 Erie, PA 273,835 60,295 22,018.7 778 284.1 37980 Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD 6,079,130 1,349,259 22,194.9 18,434 303.2 44300 State College, PA 161,960 37,081 22,895.2 355 219.2 29540 Lancaster, PA 540,999 125,435 23,185.8 1,907 352.5 20700 East Stroudsburg, PA 168,032 39,160 23,305.1 534 317.8 42540 Scranton--Wilkes-Barre, PA 555,642 130,373 23,463.5 2,288 411.8 38300 Pittsburgh, PA 2,331,447 554,179 23,769.7 7,942 340.6 14100 Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA 83,974 20,743 24,701.7 341 406.1 11020 Altoona, PA 123,157 30,467 24,738.3 625 507.5 23900 Gettysburg, PA 102,470 25,756 25,135.2 370 361.1 39740 Reading, PA 418,025 106,175 25,399.2 1,603 383.5 48700 Williamsport, PA 114,330 29,684 25,963.4 529 462.7 10900 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ 837,610 220,553 26,331.2 3,013 359.7 27780 Johnstown, PA 133,009 35,633 26,789.9 737 554.1 16540 Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA 154,147 41,533 26,943.8 699 453.5 30140 Lebanon, PA 139,729 37,746 27,013.7 519 371.4 49620 York-Hanover, PA 445,565 123,039 27,614.2 1,516 340.2

