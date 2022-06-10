Man, ex-wife both busted for drunk driving in Troy after leaving children's birthday party in separate cars

TROY (WWJ) – A man and a woman are awaiting charges of drunk driving after they were both caught driving while intoxicated in separate cars.

Troy police officials say officers spotted a Hyundai Accent and Dodge Ram driving erratically on Long Lake Road near Rochester Road on June 5 shortly before 1:15 a.m.

Both drivers were not maintaining their lane and drove on and over the lane markers, according to police.

Officers pulled the pickup truck over and both vehicles turned northbound onto Tower Drive. The driver of the Hyundai stopped in front of the truck.

When officers spoke with the man driving the Dodge Ram, a 47-year-old from Southfield, he told them he was following his ex-wife to a hotel after celebrating their children’s birthday.

Officers noted they could smell alcohol coming from the truck and he was asked to perform field sobriety tests, but performed poorly. The man, whose name has not yet been released, blew a .186% on a breathalyzer test.

The 44-year-old Detroit woman, meanwhile, also smelled like alcohol, had glassy eyes and slightly slurred speech. She also performed poorly on field sobriety tests, before blowing a .15%, according to police.

Both drivers were arrested and had their blood drawn for a chemical test at the Troy Police Lock-Up.

The case has been turned over to the Troy PD’s Detective Bureau.