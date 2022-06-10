ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWJ News Radio

Man, ex-wife both busted for drunk driving in Troy after leaving children's birthday party in separate cars

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HoFsk_0g6AxlLC00

TROY (WWJ) – A man and a woman are awaiting charges of drunk driving after they were both caught driving while intoxicated in separate cars.

Troy police officials say officers spotted a Hyundai Accent and Dodge Ram driving erratically on Long Lake Road near Rochester Road on June 5 shortly before 1:15 a.m.

Both drivers were not maintaining their lane and drove on and over the lane markers, according to police.

Officers pulled the pickup truck over and both vehicles turned northbound onto Tower Drive. The driver of the Hyundai stopped in front of the truck.

When officers spoke with the man driving the Dodge Ram, a 47-year-old from Southfield, he told them he was following his ex-wife to a hotel after celebrating their children’s birthday.

Officers noted they could smell alcohol coming from the truck and he was asked to perform field sobriety tests, but performed poorly. The man, whose name has not yet been released, blew a .186% on a breathalyzer test.

The 44-year-old Detroit woman, meanwhile, also smelled like alcohol, had glassy eyes and slightly slurred speech. She also performed poorly on field sobriety tests, before blowing a .15%, according to police.

Both drivers were arrested and had their blood drawn for a chemical test at the Troy Police Lock-Up.

The case has been turned over to the Troy PD’s Detective Bureau.

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drunk Driving#Vehicles#Ex Wife#Hyundai#The Troy Police Lock Up#Detective Bureau
fox2detroit.com

24-year-old killed, two others shot while driving on Detroit's east side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a shooting on Detroit's east side leaving two injured and killing one person overnight. At around 12:41 a.m. on Sunday, police said three men in their 20's were driving down Mack Avenue near Fairview St when a dark-colored car pulled up next to them and started shooting.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Teen, 2 women shot in Roseville; juvenile in custody

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three people were injured during a shooting Sunday afternoon in Roseville. Roseville police say they responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 26000 block of Kelly, near Frazho and I-94. "Upon arrival, officers encountered a chaotic scene and quickly took control. Officers...
ROSEVILLE, MI
wsgw.com

Saginaw Police Share Photos of Shooter

Saginaw Police now say two west side homicides are unrelated. They have released suspect and suspect vehicles photos in the homicide of 75 year old Philip Lipscomb on Thursday. Police are asking for public assistance with identifying the individual in the photograph wearing yellow who was shooting a handgun and the other occupants inside the vehicle.
SAGINAW, MI
Detroit News

Riverview liquor store worker accused of setting teen on fire charged

Riverview — A convenience store clerk accused of lighting a 17-year-old customer's backpack on fire last week is scheduled to be in court Thursday. Mazin Nowail Shaya, 55, was charged Wednesday in 27th District Court with assault with intent to commit murder, a life felony, and assault with intent to do great bodily harm-less than murder, a 10-year felony, according to Riverview police.
RIVERVIEW, MI
Detroit News

Driver, 23, turns self in after Pontiac hit-and-run that injured girl, 6

Pontiac — A Pontiac man, 23, has been arrested in a hit-and-run that injured a 6-year-old Wednesday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. Authorities said the man surrendered at the Pontiac substation around 11 p.m. Thursday, the day after the girl, who was crossing a street with her mother and another child, was struck by a Hummer that drove away.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

65-year-old Livingston County man with dementia is missing, police say

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – A 65-year-old Livingston County man with dementia is missing and police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Mark Lapinsky was last seen at the 9100 block of Cedar Lake Road in Putnam Township on report of a missing person. Lapinsky was last seen at his home at 4 p.m. Friday (June 10) and is believed to be on foot.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

MSP takes man into custody after finding firearms during traffic stop

SAGINAW, Mich. - A 35-year-old man was taken into custody after police recovered two semi-automatic rifles and one pistol during a traffic stop, according to Michigan State Police. Investigators say the stop happened around 1:30 a.m. on Jefferson near Arnold Street Saturday morning. While contacting the driver, a .223 semi-automatic...
SAGINAW, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
25K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy