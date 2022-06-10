ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tolland, CT

Tolland Town Council appoints Brian Foley as town manager

By Bill Hall
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14UBUD_0g6Ax5Y300

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — After years as the face of the Hartford Police Department and later Connecticut State Police, Brian Foley has a new title: town manager of Tolland.

The town council voted to appoint Foley to the position at a meeting Thursday night. Foley, a retired law enforcement official and life-long Tolland resident, was chosen after a lengthy interview process.

In an interview set to air Sunday morning on This Week In Connecticut , Foley says he is excited and ready to settle into his new role.

“So I think I can be centering voice for the town to assist town council in what they do and let me just say this… I’m very thankful they put their trust in me to handle that position,” Foley said. “There’s no shortage of things to do and I’m ready to get to work.”

Foley spent more than two decades with the Hartford Police Department before a brief stint as a TV reporter and currently serves as assistant commissioner for the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services.

He is set to begin his new role later this month.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

Related
Register Citizen

Former cop and state police spokesperson hired as Tolland town manager

TOLLAND — Former Hartford deputy police chief and state Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection spokesperson Brian Foley has been hired as the next town manager. Foley will start the job on June 27. He is best known as a spokesperson for Hartford Police under then Chief James...
TOLLAND, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tolland, CT
Tolland, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Sports
Tolland, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local#Tolland Town Council#Connecticut State Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
Register Citizen

Torrington seeks grant to rehabilitate Union Hardware site

TORRINGTON — Union Hardware, an old factory building on Migeon Avenue and Route 4, once was a bustling industrial complex. Now, the mayor and economic development director want to find out how the 13-acre property can be cleaned up and used by the city. The property has been vacant...
TORRINGTON, CT
WTNH

Hundreds rally in Connecticut for ‘March for our Lives’

HARTFORD, Conn. and NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Across Connecticut, hundreds of people came together Saturday as a part of a national effort demanding Congress to act on gun control after recent mass shootings claimed countless lives.  The group, March for Our Lives, organized protests in more than 450 cities throughout the country, including Washington D.C. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Program makes sure families with children get housing in CT

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – It is the first program of its kind, and it is happening right here in New Haven. Local Head Start programs are making sure needy kids have rooves over their heads. Everyone knows Head Start gives little kids a leg up in early childhood education, but now the program does […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Voice

Southington Man Takes Home $200,000 Lottery Fast Play Prize

A Connecticut man has claimed a $200,000 lottery prize. Hartford County resident Jeffrey Spray, of the Milldale neighborhood in Southington, won the prize from Connecticut Lottery's Fast Play 50th Anniversary Game, CT Lottery announced on Monday, June 6. The winning ticket was purchased at CT Southington Quick Mart LLC, which...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Daily Voice

Man, Woman Killed In Two-Vehicle Stafford Crash

A man and woman were both killed in a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened in Tolland County around 2:15 p.m. Friday, June 10 in Stafford, in the area of Route 190 (Buckley Highway) and Fenton Road. Upon police and EMS arrival,...
STAFFORD, CT
FOX 61

'Major' water main break in downtown Middletown: Officials

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A "major" water main break Friday evening has flooded parts of Main Street and Court Street in Middletown, according to fire officials. Officials told FOX61 that a majority of the city was without water for a period of time but Middletown Water Department Dispatch has confirmed they were able to isolate the break and everyone's water has been restored except for the area immediately around the break.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: Suffield company makes parts that head into space

(WTNH) – We are in a new space age. Civilians are now able to fly into space. A small Connecticut family company is making parts that are heading into space. A non-descript industrial building in northern Connecticut is a company that helps put rockets into the air. Kurt Malec is the preside of the United Gear and Machine in Suffield.
SUFFIELD, CT
WTNH

East Hartford residents, businesses, schools to see benefits of fiber network

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) -Internet speeds in East Hartford are about to get a lot faster. Their fiber network is expanding across town. East Hartford’s fiber optic network is already being built out in neighborhoods and it’s generating a lot of excitement. The mayor believes it will make East Hartford an extremely attractive place to […]
NBC Connecticut

2 Killed in Motorcycle Crash on I-84 in Plainville

Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 84 in Plainville Friday night. State Police say 48-year-old Patrick Salisbury Jr., of Berlin, lost control of his motorcycle around 8:45 p.m. and hit a guardrail near Exit 33 on I-84 West. Salisbury and his passenger, 44-year-old Lillian Antoine, of...
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH

WTNH

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy