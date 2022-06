Returning for another year of success, the Rockford Vintage Market is making its appearance in downtown Rockford on June 25th!. I've been to the Vintage Market a few times and am just amazed by all the local vendors who have hustled and had awesome luck finding all the vintage merchandise they sell. One year, I found an 'On The Waterfront' sweatshirt from Smiley's Vintage and I'm always soooo careful not to spill anything on it or wash it with anything else (lol). It's such a rare find because that festival was such an iconic part of Rockford!

