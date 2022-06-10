House fire at Emogene Street in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue responded a house fire that started Thursday afternoon.

Smoke could be seen coming from the top of the home, with streets blocked off for fire crews. Currently, it is not known what caused the fire or if anyone was home when it started.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire. First responders will stay on scene to make sure hotspots don’t spark another fire. Currently, the power is turned off since the fire was so close to a powerline.





No one was injured during the fire, according to MFR. It is not known how much damage the house suffered.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.