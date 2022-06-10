ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MoMI Presents ʻFilms Of The Deadʼ Screening Series

Cover picture for the articleMoMI Presents ʻFilms Of The Deadʼ Screening featuring George A. Romeroʼs Seminal Films. Presented with support from Shudder, the series accompanies the first. month of the major museum exhibition Living with The Walking Dead. June 25–July 30, 2022. From June 25 through January 1, Museum...

UPI News

'Knives Out 2' to be titled 'Glass Onion'

June 13 (UPI) -- Knives Out 2 director Rian Johnson has unveiled the movie's official title. Johnson said Monday that the sequel will be titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Johnson also directed and produced the original Knives Out, which opened in theaters in November 2019. The films are...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Simon Pegg: Tom Cruise Will ‘Flatly Deny’ Any Wrongdoing on Set

Click here to read the full article. Is Tom Cruise truly the last movie star? Just ask his longtime co-star Simon Pegg. Ahead of “Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One,” Pegg revealed how Cruise “maintains his authority” on set. The duo first began working together on “Mission: Impossible III” in 2006. Cruise loomed large over the “M:I 7” production amid the COVID-19 pandemic and butted heads with Paramount Pictures to demand a theatrical release for the film. “If something goes wrong and it’s his fault, he’ll flatly deny it,” Pegg told The Times. “And then if someone corrects him, instead of saying...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rian Johnson Reveals ‘Knives Out 2’ Title

Rian Johnson has announced that the previously untitled Knives Out sequel will be called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Daniel Craig will reprise his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the follow-up hit Netflix film. The rest of the cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.More from The Hollywood ReporterKaley Cuoco Says She Was "Devastated" After Losing 'Knives Out 2' Role to Kate HudsonNetflix Unveils First Looks at 'Knives Out 2,' Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' 'Gray Man'Kate Hudson Joins 'Knives Out 2' at Netflix (Exclusive) See Johnson’s tweet, below. Benoit Blanc’s next case, the follow up to Knives Out, is called GLASS ONION. pic.twitter.com/6Zo0g1VX11 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 13, 2022 More to come. Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.
MOVIES

