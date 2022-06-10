MoMI Presents ʻFilms Of The Deadʼ Screening Series

Rian Johnson has announced that the previously untitled Knives Out sequel will be called Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Daniel Craig will reprise his role as master detective Benoit Blanc in the follow-up hit Netflix film. The rest of the cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.More from The Hollywood ReporterKaley Cuoco Says She Was "Devastated" After Losing 'Knives Out 2' Role to Kate HudsonNetflix Unveils First Looks at 'Knives Out 2,' Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' 'Gray Man'Kate Hudson Joins 'Knives Out 2' at Netflix (Exclusive) See Johnson’s tweet, below. Benoit Blanc’s next case, the follow up to Knives Out, is called GLASS ONION. pic.twitter.com/6Zo0g1VX11 — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 13, 2022 More to come. Best of The Hollywood ReporterLena Dunham on Her First Film in a Decade, Youthful Blind Spots and Hope to Reboot 'Girls'What Ridley Scott Has Learned: "We Don’t Know S***"Lady Gaga on Mining Personal Pain for 'House of Gucci'Click here to read the full article.

