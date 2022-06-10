ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewton, AL

Brewton police looking for burglary suspect

By Aspen Popowski
 3 days ago

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Brewton Police Department is looking for a woman who may be involved in a car burglary.

The woman is suspected of burglarizing a car at M Star hotel, which took place May 24 or May 25. Officers believe the woman took a wallet and purse from the car before fleeing the scene.

Baldwin County chaplain remains in Uvalde two weeks after mass shooting

Investigators found security footage showing the woman using the victim’s credit and debit cards.

If you have any information about the woman’s whereabouts, call the Brewton Police Department at 251-867-3212 or send them a Facebook message by clicking the link here .

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

