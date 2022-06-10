ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Burger takes ownership for Sox loss after miscues

NBC Sports Chicago
NBC Sports Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Much was made of Tony La Russa’s decision to intentionally walk Trea Turner with a 1-2 count, only to have Max Muncy hit a three-run homer directly behind him. But the White Sox loss didn’t hinge on that one decision, and that one decision alone. Dylan Cease and Bennett Sousa struggled...

www.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman Could Not Believe What Tony La Russa Did

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa did the unthinkable yesterday during the team’s series finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the Dodgers ahead of the White Sox 7-5 in the top of the sixth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field, Trea Turner stood at the plate against left-hander Bennett Sousa.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Braves shake up the 40-man roster by adding a former Mariners & Yankees First Baseman

Ford is probably best known for his time with the Yankees, but he has spent time with Washington and San Fransisco as well. The Braves needed some first base depth in Gwinnett, so this move makes sense. Ford’s best season came as a rookie in 2019, clubbing 12 home runs and posting a .909 OPS over 50 games. He hasn’t shown much since, so I doubt he’s in Atlanta anytime soon.
ATLANTA, GA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Five Players LA Could Trade For This Summer

The Dodgers have one of the best records in baseball and they aren’t even clicking on all cylinders yet. LA has one of the most talented rosters in the league, but the past history of the front office suggests that if there’s a big name on the trading block that can make a difference, they’ll explore a potential deal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees take jab at Cubs’ Twitter after blowout win

The New York Yankees beat the Chicago Cubs 8-0 on Saturday, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun at the Cubs’ expense. In the bottom of the first inning, Cubs center fielder Christopher Morel made a leaping catch against the wall to rob Giancarlo Stanton of a possible home run. Aaron Judge hit a solo home run to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead a few batters prior, and the Cubs’ Twitter account appeared to troll Yankees fans who thought that Stanton hit a homer.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony La Russa
Person
Dylan Cease
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Jake Burger
Person
Homer
The Spun

Listen: MLB Fans Are Chanting For Manager To Be Fired

White Sox fans are ready to give Tony La Russa the boot. After the Chicago squad gave up some costly runs in the 10th inning of today's matchup against the Texas Rangers, chants of "Fire Tony" started raining down from the the home crowd. Take a listen here:. After a...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cubs DFA Clint Frazier right after he badmouthed the Yankees

Clint Frazier made comments about his former team, the New York Yankees, but was DFA’d by the Chicago Cubs just prior to the start of their three-game series. The Chicago Cubs are in the Bronx this weekend to take on the New York Yankees in a three-game series. That meant it was outfielder Clint Frazier’s return to Yankee Stadium, who has been rather outspoken about his former team. In fact, he revealed ahead of the series that he “doesn’t miss some of the things” on the Yankees.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The White Sox#Burger Wishes#Turner
Larry Brown Sports

Robinson Cano wearing interesting jersey in minor league return

Robinson Cano on Saturday played in his first minor league baseball game (excluding rehab assignments) since 2005, and he did so in style. Cano signed a minor-league deal with the San Diego Padres on Friday. He reported to the team’s Triple-A affiliate, the El Paso Chihuahuas, for Saturday’s game. The team was celebrating Nickelodeon Night at their home ballpark, meaning that Cano had to wear a SpongeBob SquarePants jersey along with his teammates.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NBC Sports Chicago

Breaking down Jake Burger’s breakout on the South Side

Although the 2022 Chicago White Sox have endured many impactful injuries and unexpectedly have a losing record to date, Jake Burger has burst onto the scene to provide a much-needed spark. The emergence of our budding star is catching the attention of Sox fans as well as baseball fans all...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Inside Tony La Russa's decision-making philosophy

After a night’s rest, Tony La Russa stands by his decision to intentionally walk Trea Turner with a 1-2 count, once a wild pitch opened up first base. La Russa once again cited Turner’s impressive numbers over the past few seasons when hitting with two strikes and against lefties. He cited Muncy’s down year, too. But La Russa also shed some light on how he makes decisions like that, using an old baseball adage he learned from former White Sox manager Paul Richards.
MLB
NBA Analysis Network

3 Trade Packages To Send Heat Star Tyler Herro To Chicago Bulls

Neither the Miami Heat nor Chicago Bulls were necessarily satisfied with their 2021-22 NBA season. With that said, they each had vastly different reasons for feeling that way. The Heat, some would argue, should have been content. They made an Eastern Conference Finals appearance. That’s a successful season for most teams, but it’ll never qualify as one under Pat Riley’s stewardship.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

New York Rangers Fan Earns Lifetime Ban After Knocking out Tampa Bay Lightning Supporter

A New York Rangers fan just earned a lifetime ban from Madison Square Garden after punching a Tampa Bay Lightning fan in the face following Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, according to ESPN. A video, that was posted on social media, shows the Rangers fan turning and punching the Lightning fan and knocking him out. Madison Square Garden said the incident that happened on Thursday night was an "abhorrent assault," saying that the Rangers fan attacked a second person who attempted to diffuse the situation.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy