Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen posts tribute to late dad: You are the best

By Riley Cardoza
 3 days ago

    Ray Liotta’s fiancée, Jacy Nittolo, speaks out on beloved actor’s death Liotta died in his sleep Thursday at age 67 while...

    Ray Liotta’s 23-year-old daughter, Karsen, has broken her silence on her father’s death with a sweet Instagram tribute.

    “Those who knew him, loved him,” she captioned a throwback photo of the pair on Thursday evening. “You are the best Dad anyone could ask for. I love you. Thank you for everything ❤️”

    The actor died in his sleep at age 67 on May 26. The “Goodfellas” star was in the Dominican Republic filming his latest project, “Dangerous Waters.”

    The New Jersey native is survived by fiancée Jacy Nittolo and Karsen, whom Liotta shared with his ex-wife, Michelle Grace. (The former couple welcomed their baby girl in December 1998, six years ahead of their split.)

    Karsen posted a sweet tribute with a throwback photo of her and her father.
    karsen-liotta/Instagram

    Karsen has given a glimpse of her close bond with Liotta multiple times over the years via Instagram.

    In fact, the actress’ first ever social media post was a throwback red carpet picture with the “Field of Dreams” star.

    “Happy birthday Dad💛,” Karsen gushed in the December 2013 post. “You’re the best & I love you!”

    Liotta welcomed Karsen in 1998 with his then-wife, Michelle Grace.
    WireImage

    Three years later, she called Liotta the “coolest, funniest and most talented person” she knew while celebrating Father’s Day .

    In 2017, Karsen referred to her dad as a “legend.” She called him “the real G” the following year.

    Karsen has shown an interest in following her father’s acting footsteps, which Liotta supported during an “Absolute Radio” interview in 2016.

    “I am a true believer that if this is what she wants to do, what am I gonna do?” the producer told Andy Bush at the time. “It’s what you do and how you handle that time in between, which is what messes up a lot of actors.”

    Karsen posed for many red carpet pics with her father over the years.
    FilmMagic

    He added, “Idle hands are the devil’s workshop. That’s the biggest thing I want to teach her is to find positive things to do in between [projects].”

    The Emmy winner had Karsen to thank for introducing him to his fiancée, 47.

    Liotta told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in September 2021 that his daughter met Nittolo’s son Chazz at a party and thought his mom would get along with the “Shades of Blue” alum.

    While Nittolo initially “wanted nothing to do with an actor whatsoever,” the pair announced their engagement in December 2020.

    “He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement, Nittolo said of Liotta after his passing.

