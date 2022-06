Swim Across America is coming to the Charleston area on Sunday. The event will bring swimmers out to "Make Waves to Fight Cancer" by raising money for cancer research. Money from the Charleston-Kiawah Open Swim will go to Hollings Cancer Center. Swimmers of all skill levels are welcome. Olympic swimmers Craig Beardsley, who is being inducted into the International Swimmers Hall of Fame, Jenny Thompson and Steve Gregg will attend and be available for photos.

