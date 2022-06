AWENDAW, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has released the name of a pedestrian who died following an accident on Highway 17 in Awendaw. Lorenzo Mercer, 39, of Awendaw, died on Friday at 5:08 a.m. Mercer was hit by a Chevrolet the night before while crossing at Seewee Road, officials say.

