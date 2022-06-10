ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Missing person of four years found dead at her home in Grand Junction

By Cristian Sida
nbc11news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Prosecutors unveil their case against a former Grand Junction man, Richard Vandervelde, accused of murdering his mother, Sylvia Frens. The neighborhood is in disbelief. They learned the woman they thought was missing for four years never really left home. In 2018 Frens’ daughter reported...

www.nbc11news.com

nbc11news.com

Police looking for suspects in shooting at grocery store

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police department is looking for the suspects in a shooting that happened Saturday night at a City Market grocery store. Shortly after 8:00 pm, June 11, GJPD was called to the City Market on 12th Street and Patterson Road in Grand Junction to reports of shots fire.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Mountain biker dies on a popular biking trail

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 52-year-old Colorado Springs man died from a heat-related illness while riding his mountain bike on the Palisade Plunge Trail. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said this happened around 6:45 pm, Saturday June, 11 near mile marker 28 on the trail. Investigators said the man was riding alone on the trail and ran out of water.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction woman in serious condition after getting hit by train

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction woman is in serious condition after getting hit by a train early this morning according to the Colorado State Patrol. The 44-year-old woman’s identity has not been released at this time. CSP said she and a white Ford Escape were hit by the train around 2:10 am Sunday near 12 Road and Hwy 6 and 50.
nbc11news.com

Mesa County’s 1st Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Ron MacLachlan is the founder of Pro-Police Rally Colorado, an organization with a mission to demonstrate community appreciation and support for local law enforcement. “This has nothing to do with politics,” said MacLachlan. “This has to do with community and each and all of those...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Pilot killed in crash near Rifle, Garfield County Airport

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - One man is dead from a crash involving an airplane glider shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday. This happened at the Rifle/Garfield County Airport. The name of the pilot who was killed will be released by the Garfield County Coroner following the investigation and notification of the next of kin. The scene was secured and all Sheriff Personnel cleared the area by 9:00 p.m.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

March For Our Lives rally in Grand Junction addresses gun violence

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - “I am a parent and an educator, and I am concerned about gun violence,” said Emma Reicks, a mother and educator. “And I want to do something to help preserve the safety of our kids and their educators.”. Reicks added the gun...
nbc11news.com

CMU Graduate: Go Code Colorado Winner

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A recent Colorado Mesa University graduate took first place in Go Code Colorado alongside a fellow classmate. Go Code Colorado allows students the opportunity to present data research and analytics on issues around Colorado communities. With the research done students can invest in ways to help make a difference around local communities.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Mesa County COVID-19 cases on the rise; community level raised from medium to high

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - After several months of low case rates in Mesa County, the area is continuing to see a slow but steady rise in cases. Mesa County was previously moved from low transmission rates to medium on June 3, just a week ago. A comparatively small increase has been seen, with a 7-day average of approximately 20 per day during April and May, rising to 50 cases at the beginning of June, and then peaking at 78 on Thursday.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Mesa County Public Health: WIC Program on Formula Shortage

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Public Health WIC program is helping families out during the baby formula crisis. Families around Mesa County are feeling the impact of the baby formula shortage and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, often referred to as WIC, is providing families with nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and help with groceries.
MESA COUNTY, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbc11news.com

Protecting pets during hot days

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - As we approach the summer season, temperatures have recently stayed hot. While temperatures will continue to keep warm, it is essential to know that if you are a pet owner, different tips can help during the heat. With many pet owners taking their furry friends...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Dangerous heat and high fire danger likely this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Grand Valley, including Grand Junction and surrounding areas, until 9 PM Sunday. Near-record-breaking heat will scorch the Grand Valley on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures near or just above 100 degrees. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are increasingly common and can lead to death. If you have to be outside, take it easy and stay in the shade as much as possible. Stay hydrated by drinking water, and take frequent air conditioned breaks if you’re able. Never leave children or pets inside hot vehicles for any amount of time. Heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the United States, averaging 143 per year over the past thirty years, according to data from the National Weather Service.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Head Advisory issued for Fri. & Sat., Fire Weather Warning for Sun.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The record heat will reach its peak between Friday and Saturday. Record highs will be challenged. Some of them may be broken. We’ll simmer on Sunday, then the heat will begin to lose its edge more noticeably on Monday. Temperatures will drop nearly 20 degrees by Tuesday from Saturday’s highs.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Built in 1890: Downtown Grand Junction Condo With Garage for Rent

You can live in a piece of history in this 132-year-old condo in downtown Grand Junction, The condo has two bedrooms, three bathrooms and is over 2,000 square feet. The condo was built in 1890 and is in the heart of downtown Grand Junction on the corner of 4th and Main. No more looking for parking during events like Market on Main, Weird Al at the Avalon, or the Parade of Lights, this rental comes with a garage.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Gunnison Basin, Lower Colorado River, North Fork by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Gunnison Basin; Lower Colorado River; North Fork; Northern San Juan; Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200, 202, 203, 207, 290, 291, 292, 293, 294 AND 295, AS WELL AS UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONES 487, 490 AND 491 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200, 202, 203, 207, 290, 291, 292, 293, 294 AND 295, AS WELL AS UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONES 487, 490 AND 491 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 203, 207, 290, 291, 292, 293, 294, 295, 487, 490, AND 491 RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 203, 207, 290, 291, 292, 293, 294, 295, 487, 490, AND 491 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 203 Lower Colorado River, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 291 Northern San Juan Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 293 Gunnison Basin Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 294 Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area. In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 487 Book Cliffs, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin and Fire Weather Zone 491 Southeast Utah. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph today. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph on Monday. Cold front passage late Monday will turn winds to the northwest. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

‘I Looked But Couldn’t Find Any Successes Connected to the Congresswoman,’ Says Don Coram, Boebert’s GOP Opponent

Democratic candidate Alex Walker, who’s running in the 3rd Congressional District primary race, set the tone during his opening statement at a virtual forum hosted by several local chapters of the nonpartisan League of Women Voters, Wednesday. Three Democrats – Walker, Sol Sandoval, and Adam Frisch plus Republicans Don...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

