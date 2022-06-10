Missing person of four years found dead at her home in Grand Junction

Effective: 2022-06-12 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-13 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Gunnison Basin; Lower Colorado River; North Fork; Northern San Juan; Paradox Valley; Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area; Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM MDT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200, 202, 203, 207, 290, 291, 292, 293, 294 AND 295, AS WELL AS UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONES 487, 490 AND 491 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR COLORADO FIRE WEATHER ZONES 200, 202, 203, 207, 290, 291, 292, 293, 294 AND 295, AS WELL AS UTAH FIRE WEATHER ZONES 487, 490 AND 491 RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 203, 207, 290, 291, 292, 293, 294, 295, 487, 490, AND 491 RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 11 PM MDT MONDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 203, 207, 290, 291, 292, 293, 294, 295, 487, 490, AND 491 * AFFECTED AREA...In Colorado, Fire Weather Zone 203 Lower Colorado River, Fire Weather Zone 207 Southwest Colorado Lower Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 290 Paradox Valley Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 291 Northern San Juan Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 292 North Fork Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 293 Gunnison Basin Forecast Area, Fire Weather Zone 294 Southwest Colorado Upper West Forecast Area and Fire Weather Zone 295 Southwest Colorado Upper East Forecast Area. In Utah, Fire Weather Zone 487 Book Cliffs, Fire Weather Zone 490 Colorado River Basin and Fire Weather Zone 491 Southeast Utah. * WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts 30 to 40 mph today. Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts 50 to 60 mph on Monday. Cold front passage late Monday will turn winds to the northwest. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 11 percent. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be favorable for easy ignition and rapid spread of fires due to low relative humidity and strong gusty winds.

ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO