The Republican congressional primary race in Florida’s 7th District between combat veteran Cory Mills and Rep. Anthony Sabatini has turned nasty. Over the past several months, the tension between these two candidates has been boiling over with both men taking subtle, veiled jabs at one another at local Republican club events, but at the recent Volusia County Republican meeting, Rep. Sabatini felt it was time to call out Mills, even if it meant lying about his opponent.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO