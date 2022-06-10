ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Ways to beat the heat

By Gabriel Gonzalez
nbc11news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Are you looking to beat the heat this coming summer season? We have plenty of ideas to keep cool during these possible record breaking days. Some of those ideas include floating down the Colorado River or enjoy some sweet soft serve. We spoke with Caitlin...

www.nbc11news.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc11news.com

Mountain biker dies on a popular biking trail

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A 52-year-old Colorado Springs man died from a heat-related illness while riding his mountain bike on the Palisade Plunge Trail. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said this happened around 6:45 pm, Saturday June, 11 near mile marker 28 on the trail. Investigators said the man was riding alone on the trail and ran out of water.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Dangerous heat and high fire danger likely this weekend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Grand Valley, including Grand Junction and surrounding areas, until 9 PM Sunday. Near-record-breaking heat will scorch the Grand Valley on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures near or just above 100 degrees. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are increasingly common and can lead to death. If you have to be outside, take it easy and stay in the shade as much as possible. Stay hydrated by drinking water, and take frequent air conditioned breaks if you’re able. Never leave children or pets inside hot vehicles for any amount of time. Heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the United States, averaging 143 per year over the past thirty years, according to data from the National Weather Service.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Junction, CO
nbc11news.com

CMU Graduate: Go Code Colorado Winner

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A recent Colorado Mesa University graduate took first place in Go Code Colorado alongside a fellow classmate. Go Code Colorado allows students the opportunity to present data research and analytics on issues around Colorado communities. With the research done students can invest in ways to help make a difference around local communities.
COLORADO STATE
nbc11news.com

Mesa County Public Health: WIC Program on Formula Shortage

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Public Health WIC program is helping families out during the baby formula crisis. Families around Mesa County are feeling the impact of the baby formula shortage and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, often referred to as WIC, is providing families with nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and help with groceries.
MESA COUNTY, CO
nbc11news.com

Grand Junction woman in serious condition after getting hit by train

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Grand Junction woman is in serious condition after getting hit by a train early this morning according to the Colorado State Patrol. The 44-year-old woman’s identity has not been released at this time. CSP said she and a white Ford Escape were hit by the train around 2:10 am Sunday near 12 Road and Hwy 6 and 50.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunscreen#Colorado River#Dairy#Kayaks#Paddle Board
nbc11news.com

Mesa County COVID-19 cases on the rise; community level raised from medium to high

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - After several months of low case rates in Mesa County, the area is continuing to see a slow but steady rise in cases. Mesa County was previously moved from low transmission rates to medium on June 3, just a week ago. A comparatively small increase has been seen, with a 7-day average of approximately 20 per day during April and May, rising to 50 cases at the beginning of June, and then peaking at 78 on Thursday.
MESA COUNTY, CO
westernslopenow.com

Concerned voters hope to ban insurrectionists

Just one day after the first live committee hearing discussing the January 6th insurrection, a group of Colorado voters rallied outside of Representative Lauren Boebert’s office building to demand change. “Get out of government you don’t belong there,” said Anne Landman, during a the demonstration on Friday, June, 11.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

Mesa County’s 1st Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Ron MacLachlan is the founder of Pro-Police Rally Colorado, an organization with a mission to demonstrate community appreciation and support for local law enforcement. “This has nothing to do with politics,” said MacLachlan. “This has to do with community and each and all of those...
MESA COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Environment
nbc11news.com

Police looking for suspects in shooting at grocery store

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police department is looking for the suspects in a shooting that happened Saturday night at a City Market grocery store. Shortly after 8:00 pm, June 11, GJPD was called to the City Market on 12th Street and Patterson Road in Grand Junction to reports of shots fire.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
nbc11news.com

The National Transportation Safety Board investigates fatal glider crash in Rifle

RIFLE, Colo. (KKCO) - The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating what caused a deadly glider crash at the Rifle Garfield County Airport on Thursday night. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office reports an emergency call Thursday after just after 5 p.m. to the Garfield County Airport. Police said the...
RIFLE, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy