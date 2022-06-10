Ways to beat the heat

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Grand Valley, including Grand Junction and surrounding areas, until 9 PM Sunday. Near-record-breaking heat will scorch the Grand Valley on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures near or just above 100 degrees. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are increasingly common and can lead to death. If you have to be outside, take it easy and stay in the shade as much as possible. Stay hydrated by drinking water, and take frequent air conditioned breaks if you’re able. Never leave children or pets inside hot vehicles for any amount of time. Heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the United States, averaging 143 per year over the past thirty years, according to data from the National Weather Service.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO