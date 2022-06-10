ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

When will COVID-19 start to fade away? Experts say Houston is in the midst of another surge

By Courtney Carpenter
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00pUsF_0g6AsVm900

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again across the state and experts say we are in the midst of another surge here in Houston.

"We clearly are having a major surge. Now what's different is though the hospitalizations have come up, they haven't shot up like they did in the prior surges," said Dr. James McDeavitt, executive Vice President and Dean of Clinical Affairs at the Baylor College of Medicine.

With more people testing at home or not testing at all, Dr. McDeavitt says looking at the amount of COVID in the wastewater and the number of hospitalizations is the best indicator of how much it's being passed around.

"The wastewater right now, the COVID is just as bad as it was late August, early September, which was a major surge. It is not quite as bad as the omicron surge in early January," McDeavitt explained.

COVID concern has become less for a lot of people, but one question we would all like to know the answer to: When will this virus finally be just another sickness we have to deal with?

"I can't predict exactly when that's going to occur. I think we are probably a surge or two away from that happening. Perhaps as we get through this winter, I think it's going to be fully baked into sort of our background psyche...It's going to be with us forever. I think we are within probably weeks to months of having it just in the background like all of the other infectious diseases we always have to deal with," McDeavitt said.

For more news updates, follow Courtney Carpenter on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Comments / 42

Mark
3d ago

COVID faded away a long time ago. Politicians and media will try to revive it just in time for the November election.

Reply(16)
23
Von Dunn
2d ago

It will be gone as soon as they stop looking for it with tests that they know are faulty, or after the next rigged election whichever comes first.

Reply
6
George Nickerson
2d ago

long as this Administration is in charge that would be pandemic and epidemic epidemic after epidemic

Reply
8
Related
Click2Houston.com

LIST: Black-owned businesses in Houston to support this Juneteenth

HOUSTON – The community is preparing to celebrate Juneteenth and we want to make sure you know where to support some Black-owned businesses this year. The diversity of the Houston population is amazing, and it’s important we uplift and support every culture, even after celebratory dates, in an effort to keep businesses alive.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Coronavirus
Houston, TX
Government
KLST/KSAN

2022 Texas missing persons

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the Texas Equusearch […]
TEXAS STATE
Mighty 990

Houston Dad Says Teacher Took His Underage Son to Drag Show

The father of a 16-year-old boy says a Houston Independent School District teacher took his son to a drag show — without parental permission. The father goes on to say that one of the drag queens who performed was allegedly a convicted pedophile. The school district did not comment. Watch the parent bring his concerns to the school board.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Dean Of Clinical Affairs
Houston Press

Houstonians Brave The Heat for Summer Jam HTX

“Houston I need y’all to make some noise!” yelled Beak King as he walked across the stage dressed in Texas Southern University basketball shorts and one of his signature black tees with “I’m From Will Smith, TX” printed across the front in white letters. He stopped center stage and looked across the crowd of people at Soho field screaming in anticipation of the next song.
marioncoherald.com

Rienzi Johnston was a powerful newspaper man

Rienzi Johnston was the powerful editor of The Houston Post, one of the state’s most influential newspapers. Though mostly forgotten today, he was at one time one of the most widely read men in the state, and his words could make or break political careers. He led a life that brought him from a modest background in Georgia who ran away as a child to fight in the Civil War to becoming editor of one of the most influential newspapers in Texas. Along the way, he also embarked on one of the most unusual careers in the United States Senate.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Houston Author Lands on New York Times Best-Seller List With a Royal Flourish — Katharine McGee on Rivals

Katharine McGee with the story board in her home office where she plots out her best selling novels. (Instagram photo) There could be champagne corks popping and confetti guns firing at a certain River Oaks address as author Katharine McGee has just learned that her American Royals series has landed on the New York Times best-seller list. This coming only days after her national book tour introducing Rivals, the third book in the series.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KSAT 12

Six Flags Fiesta Texas announces new annual pass program

San Antonio – Six Flags theme parks announced they will now be offering annual passes, good for admission to the parks one year from the date of purchase. The park system is selling three different passes options: the Thrill Seeker Pass, the Extreme Pass and the Ultimate Pass. All...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTEN.com

I Inherited a House, What To Do? – Should I Rent or Sell in Houston?

Originally Posted On: https://www.homeofferhouston.net/blog/inherited-a-house-what-to-do-in-houston/. First, we’re so sorry for your loss. This can be a very challenging time for many reasons, and dealing with property ownership is tough at the best of times. You’re thinking, “I inherited a house, what to do with this house?” Should I rent it?...
HOUSTON, TX
washingtonlatest.com

What Does It Mean When Greg Abbott Calls the Uvalde Gunman ‘Evil’?

Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, began his press conference on the day of the Uvalde massacre not with policy but theology. He said, “Evil swept across Uvalde today. Anyone who shoots his grandmother in the face must have evil in his heart, but it is far more evil for someone to gun down little kids.”
TEXAS STATE
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Italian Restaurants In Houston, Texas

Our 10 Best Italian Restaurants In Houston, Texas is a helpful guide in choosing the best Italian Restaurants In Houston, Texas. Whether you’re looking for some traditional Italian fare on a Friday night or want to impress your date with something more creative but still authentic, we have you covered. Italians are known for their love of food, and Houston is no exception.
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
133K+
Followers
14K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy