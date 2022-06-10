ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

News13, American Red Cross partner for two blood drives Thursday

By Sallie Walkup
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20HBz9_0g6AsT0h00

MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — News13 partnered with the American Red Cross to host two blood drives Thursday.

One was at Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach and the other at Magnolia Mall in Florence.

Meggin Heath, account manager with the American Red Cross Blood Services, said every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood. In South Carolina, 500 units are needed each day just to meet the hospital demand.

“If you are eligible, you can donate every eight weeks,” she said. “It is not just once a year or twice a year, it’s every eight weeks, so we encourage you to please find a drive this summer.”

She said the need for donations grows during the summer months.

“We always have a constant need, but in the summertime the need really does increase because we’re not at the schools, people are vacationing, colleges are out,” Heath said. “We’re not collecting as much as we’re sending to the hospital so the need definitely increases in the summertime.”

To find a blood drive location or get more information about donating, visit the Red Cross’ website and click “donate blood” for a list of options.

“We are somewhere every day, so you will be able to find us somewhere,” she said.

79 units were collected between the two locations.

Adrienne Ladanyi has donated blood for about 50 years. Her daughter is a nurse in New York and inspired her to donate because the blood helps babies and patients similar to those her daughter cares for.

“I love to donate because I want to help people,” Ladanyi said.

“I want to give of myself to our country and by doing this you’re helping everybody, so I think that’s good,” she said.

Cheryl Mathieu has been donating blood for about 30 years and her husband, Jeff Mathieu, has been donating blood for a longer — since he was 18. They said they continue to donate because it is a quick process and a great way to give back to others.

“It’s easy, it’s fast and I know it’s making a difference,” she said.

“Yeah, I would agree,” he said. “It’s just part of the routine now.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Surfside Beach police say antisemitic materials found in town early Sunday

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Allegedly antisemitic materials distributed around Surfside Beach early Sunday morning has gotten the attention of the town’s police department. In a Facebook post Sunday afternoon, police referred to it as “shameful acts” and said officers have been going around town trying to remove the literature from peoples’ yards. Police did […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Florence, SC
Sports
Myrtle Beach, SC
Society
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Sports
City
Florence, SC
Florence, SC
Society
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

DHEC, CareSouth Carolina dedicate new shared facility in Dillon

DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Local and state health care leaders are hoping that a first-of-its-kind joint facility in Dillon County will help residents get better care. The South Carolina Department of Environmental Control and the nonprofit company CareSouth Carolina conducted a ribbon-cutting on Saturday for the facility they will share. “Of all the five counties […]
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

One injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 707

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is injured after a motorcycle crashed into a gas pump at a gas station along Highway 707 near Myrtle Beach. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to the gas station at 9600 Highway 707 at 7:32 p.m. Saturday night. The injured person was taken to a local hospital, […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Drives#Charity#Coastal Grand Mall#The Red Cross
WBTW News13

Motorcycle crashes into gas pump near Highway 707; 1 hurt

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt Saturday evening when a motorcycle crashed into a gas pump at a station along Highway 707 near Myrtle Beach. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 7:32 p.m. to 9600 Highway 707. The injured person was taken to a local hospital, according to HCFR. The South […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

News13 Pet of the Weekend: Chloe

The News13 Pet of the Weekend for June 11-12 is Chloe, a 12-month-old cat available for adoption through the Grand Strand Humane Society. Chloe came to the shelter after her owners were no longer able to care for her, according to Jessica Wnuk, the executive director of the humane society. Wnuk said Chloe loves to cuddle […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Nichols’ new mural ‘a breath of fresh air’

NICHOLS, S.C. (WBTW) — A newly painted mural in the heart of Nichols is bringing pride and joy to the Marion County community. “Oh, it just, it’s just like a breath of fresh air,” said Bonita Bailey, a member of the town’s Beautification Committee. Mayor Lawson Battle said the mural depicts the town’s history and […]
NICHOLS, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NewsBreak
Sports
WBTW News13

Serious injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash in Longs

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Serious injuries were reported late Sunday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Longs that involved a motorcycle Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched at 5:47 p.m. to the crash near the intersection of W. Highway 9 and Hemingway Road. The intersection remained closed to traffic as of 7 p.m., […]
LONGS, SC
WBTW News13

4-vehicle crash blocks Highway 501 near Forestbrook

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A four-vehicle crash blocked a section of Highway 501 in Horry County on Saturday, but there were no serious injuries, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR was dispatched at 3:30 p.m. to the crash in the area of Highway 501 and Greenleaf Circle near Forestbrook. Drivers were asked to […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Passenger killed in Florence crash, coroner says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A passenger was killed Wednesday night in a crash in Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Debra Ann Robinson, 57, of Florence, died after being taken to a hospital, according to von Lutcken. The crash happened at at about 9:10 p.m. at the intersection of Irby Street and […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Prehistoric whale bones uncovered in South Carolina

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A giant prehistoric whale flipper was discovered buried under several feet of mud in Dorchester County this week. The owner of Palmetto Fossil Excursions, Schuyler Andrulat, said it was a first for her. The first time she had found a whale flipper. The bones were found at the bottom of a […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

51K+
Followers
5K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy