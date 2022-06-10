ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carpinteria, CA

Carpinteria High School brings community support to its graduation

By Reed Harmon
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CtdKx_0g6AsS7y00

CARPINTERIA, Calif. - Class of 2022 will bid a farewell to its home of the last four years Thursday night.

Carpinteria High School is graduating 167 students this year but all will be graduating in-person and with the stands full of friends and family -- something that did not happen these last two years.

While balloons are filling up the stadium at the school, the community has poured in support throughout the city by placing individual banners of students on light poles up and down the downtown area of Carpinteria.

There is also a large illuminated sign on Carpinteria foothills reading "CHS 22" to support what these seniors have accomplished these past four years.

The post Carpinteria High School brings community support to its graduation appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County Foodbank offers free lunches to hundreds of kids with more options

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - For many children who receive free and reduced-price meals during the school year, summer means hunger. The Santa Barbara County Foodbank says 84 percent of children throughout the county receive free or reduce-price lunches during the school year. But they don’t receive any meal assistance during the summer. For them, no The post Santa Barbara County Foodbank offers free lunches to hundreds of kids with more options appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Maria area high schools celebrate the Class of 2022 with full graduation ceremonies

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Pomp and Circumstance was the song of the day all throughout the Santa Maria Valley on Thursday. The Santa Maria Joint Union High School District (SMJUHSD) wrapped up the 2021-22 school year by holding graduation ceremonies at its high schools, Santa Maria, Righetti and Pioneer Valley. In addition, St. Joseph High The post Santa Maria area high schools celebrate the Class of 2022 with full graduation ceremonies appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
News Channel 3-12

UC Santa Barbara holds ceremony for graduate students

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Graduation ceremonies are back after a two-year hiatus brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. UCSB's graduate division will be honored today at Commencement Green, near the campus lagoon, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The ceremony and celebration will be webcast live as well. The post UC Santa Barbara holds ceremony for graduate students appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carpinteria, CA
Education
City
Carpinteria, CA
Local
California Education
News Channel 3-12

Fundraiser held to help provide equipment and training for Santa Maria Police Department

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Police Council is holding its annual Golf Tournament and Comedy Night fundraiser on Friday at the Santa Maria Country Club. Now in its 13th year, the event helps the non-profit organization in its mission to provide needed equipment and training for the Santa Maria Police Department. The purpose The post Fundraiser held to help provide equipment and training for Santa Maria Police Department appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA MARIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschool#Carpinteria High School
News Channel 3-12

Ocean lovers “Paddle Out” to support Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum held its second annual "Paddle Out" event on Saturday morning at Leadbetter Beach. The purpose of the event was two fold--to raise money for the Museum and to embrace its mission of "celebrating the Santa Barbara Channel and illuminating the rich connections with the sea." Event goers The post Ocean lovers “Paddle Out” to support Santa Barbara Maritime Museum appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
KCRA.com

‘He kept looking at me’: Cyclist in Santa Ynez chased down by angry zebra

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. — A cyclist going through a mountain range in California'sCentral Coast ran into an unexpected foe: a seemingly angry zebra. Noozhawk in Santa Barbara reported Monday that Marcos Chavez, a 48-year-old bike rider from the small beachside town of Carpinteria, was biking down a familiar route for a routine 4-hour trek.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
News Channel 3-12

Orcutt Junior High students raised over $2,600 in fundraiser with safe drinking water organization

Orcutt Junior High School students raised nearly $2,660 in one month as part of a fundraiser with Gravity Water, an organization dedicated to turning rain into safe drinking water for in-need schools around the world. The post Orcutt Junior High students raised over $2,600 in fundraiser with safe drinking water organization appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
ORCUTT, CA
News Channel 3-12

Henley Gate photos marks rite of passage for UCSB grads

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- In between finals, soon-to-be UC Santa Barbara graduates are taking photos at Henley Gate. Jacob Harwood said he heard about this rite of passage from friends and figured he should take some pictures for his family. Undergrads Andrew Vasquez and Sophia Papaloa created SunnySBgrads on Instagram to publicize their part-time photography businesses. The post Henley Gate photos marks rite of passage for UCSB grads appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Ranchers discuss how farmworkers prepare for heat while working outdoors, advocates remind Ag workers about rights

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. – Some areas on the Central Coast are reaching high temperatures, and agricultural workers are preparing for it. Tom Ikeda, with Ikeda Bros., said that even though temperatures are still cool out in Oceano, he is looking ahead to this upcoming week, as it will get hotter. Tune in tonight at 5 The post Ranchers discuss how farmworkers prepare for heat while working outdoors, advocates remind Ag workers about rights appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
OCEANO, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy