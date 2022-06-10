CN2 Sports Tonight – The Rock Hill Tennis Center Serving Up Summer Love

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Don’t let the bland name fool you: The Northern Regional Recreation Center opening next week is already a hit. Hundreds of residents have come in for preview tours of the $44 million center in Cornelius — and at least 200 have signed up for monthly memberships ranging from $22 to $65.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you find yourself endlessly scrolling through social media, you’re not the only one. Now, TikTok is trying to help. In a few weeks, TikTok will allow custom time limits for how much time you want to spend using the app, before getting a reminder to take a break. There will also be a new screen time dashboard with data about how much time you’re on TikTok.
The Bird Rock Falls is a must-see regardless of whether you are going for a day trip or a weekend getaway. Nearly three hours away from Charlotte, North Carolina, these falls are absolutely beautiful. Near Balsam Grove, North Carolina, you can explore this 0.5-mile out-and-back trail. A relatively easy route,...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TOAY) – For 20 years the Juneteenth celebration has taken place in Rock Hill. CN2 catches up with Sandra Oborokumo of Rock Hill about this historic day and the events surrounding this memorable month. Oborokumo telling us, “Juneteenth is a celebration of Freedom for slaves...
ROCK HILL, S.C. – York County Government is suing a number of parties – including the City of Rock Hill – over the failed Carolina Panthers Project. The lawsuit names the City of Rock Hill and David Tepper related businesses. York County says its looking to recoup...
Queen City Jam Session revealed its full 2022 lineup with The War and Treaty, The Mountain Goats and more joining previously announced artists like Greensky Bluegrass, Oteil & Friends and The Infamous Stringdusters among others. Presented by Maxx Music and NoDa Brewing Company, the inaugural three-day festival takes place on the grounds of NoDa’s main Charlotte location August 19 – 21.
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cabarrus County home is a complete loss after flames tore through it on Sunday. The Fire Marshall’s Office says the call came in at 5:19 p.m. Sunday for the home on Guildbrook Road in western Cabarrus County. By the time fire crews arrived seven minutes later, the flames had taken over 30% of the home.
Zion Baptist Church Pastor Rev. M. Andrew Davis and Mrs. Sabrina Davis were married on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Coach House Wedding and Event Venue in Mount Pleasant, North Carolina. The church greeted the Pastor, First Lady and the First Children at a Meet the First Family celebration...
Throughout March and April, gas prices have set record highs, and they've been inching upward, passing levels not seen since the 2008 recession. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is seeing a high volume of people getting on planes now through Monday. Peach farmers working to keep up with rising costs. Updated:...
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County School District continues to prep in safety this summer and from beginning to end, this EMS employee was there for the entire drive. The Lancaster County School District is spending this summer updating its security plan in. all of its...
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A home on the market for about two-and-a-half months with a price tag of $2.349 million registers as the priciest residential listing in the town of Matthews. That property on Margaret Ridge Drive is within the Stevens Grove subdivision, a small community of custom-built homes near...
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Co-Owner of Illumination Wines in Fort Mill Amanda Tellier saying, “Here at Illumination Wine we are woman owned family owned and we are looking to bring a new exciting tasting experience to the Fort Mill Area. We offer wine elixir, a wine base cocktail, Sangria and a Sunday brunch.”
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Mayor Gettys took the opportunity to answer questions for the first time to reporters since David Tepper’s real estate company, GT Real Estate terminated the agreement with the city to bring the Carolina Panthers Headquarters and Training facility to Rock Hill.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The upcoming week will be the hottest of the year thus far, and could even break records. The heat index could feel hotter than 100 degrees on multiple days this week, with temperatures soaring into the high 90s. With the rising temperatures comes the need to...
YORK and CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tuesday, June 14th Primary Election for the. SC State House Representative, District 46 Race covers parts of York County. Current Representative Gary Simrill is not seeking re-election after 30 years of service. Republicans Barry Baker and Heath Sessions are facing off for...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. A woman in Steele creek is desperate for the safe return of her missing husband. Nadia, Artem Markov’s wife reported him missing on Thursday, June 7th. Nadia says the last messages from her husband were received at 9:40 p.m. before he went missing around midnight. Markov was...
State House Representative, District 43 Race covers parts of York and Chester Counties. Below are RAW interviews with the candidates. State Representative Randy Ligon (incumbent has occupied seat for past 4 years)
NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Local animal shelters say they are reaching the breaking point when it comes to how many dogs and cats are coming in the doors. Catawba County Animal Services said they’ve been inundated with more than 200 animals in just the past week alone. And the problem seems to be getting worse.
