CN2 Sports Tonight – The Rock Hill Tennis Center Serving Up Summer Love

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you find yourself endlessly scrolling through social media, you’re not the only one. Now, TikTok is trying to help. In a few weeks, TikTok will allow custom time limits for how much time you want to spend using the app, before getting a reminder to take a break. There will also be a new screen time dashboard with data about how much time you’re on TikTok.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO