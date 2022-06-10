ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

CN2 Sports Tonight – The Rock Hill Tennis Center Serving Up Summer Love

cn2.com
 3 days ago

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Rock Hill Tennis...

www.cn2.com

WSOC Charlotte

New $44 million rec center debuts in Lake Norman area

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Don’t let the bland name fool you: The Northern Regional Recreation Center opening next week is already a hit. Hundreds of residents have come in for preview tours of the $44 million center in Cornelius — and at least 200 have signed up for monthly memberships ranging from $22 to $65.
CORNELIUS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: $.59 Chicken Across Charlotte Area This Weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you find yourself endlessly scrolling through social media, you’re not the only one. Now, TikTok is trying to help. In a few weeks, TikTok will allow custom time limits for how much time you want to spend using the app, before getting a reminder to take a break. There will also be a new screen time dashboard with data about how much time you’re on TikTok.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Why You Need to Take A Day Trip to Bird Rock Falls in North Carolina

The Bird Rock Falls is a must-see regardless of whether you are going for a day trip or a weekend getaway. Nearly three hours away from Charlotte, North Carolina, these falls are absolutely beautiful. Near Balsam Grove, North Carolina, you can explore this 0.5-mile out-and-back trail. A relatively easy route,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Celebrates Juneteenth Beginning June 17

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TOAY) – For 20 years the Juneteenth celebration has taken place in Rock Hill. CN2 catches up with Sandra Oborokumo of Rock Hill about this historic day and the events surrounding this memorable month. Oborokumo telling us, “Juneteenth is a celebration of Freedom for slaves...
ROCK HILL, SC
Rock Hill, SC
Sports
City
Rock Hill, SC
JamBase

Queen City Jam Session Finalizes 2022 Lineup

Queen City Jam Session revealed its full 2022 lineup with The War and Treaty, The Mountain Goats and more joining previously announced artists like Greensky Bluegrass, Oteil & Friends and The Infamous Stringdusters among others. Presented by Maxx Music and NoDa Brewing Company, the inaugural three-day festival takes place on the grounds of NoDa’s main Charlotte location August 19 – 21.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Family of 5 loses home to fire in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cabarrus County home is a complete loss after flames tore through it on Sunday. The Fire Marshall’s Office says the call came in at 5:19 p.m. Sunday for the home on Guildbrook Road in western Cabarrus County. By the time fire crews arrived seven minutes later, the flames had taken over 30% of the home.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
carolinapanorama.com

Zion Baptist Church welcomes First Lady

Zion Baptist Church Pastor Rev. M. Andrew Davis and Mrs. Sabrina Davis were married on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Coach House Wedding and Event Venue in Mount Pleasant, North Carolina. The church greeted the Pastor, First Lady and the First Children at a Meet the First Family celebration...
MOUNT PLEASANT, NC
WBTV

Rock Hill mayor weighs in on Panthers facility site

Throughout March and April, gas prices have set record highs, and they've been inching upward, passing levels not seen since the 2008 recession. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is seeing a high volume of people getting on planes now through Monday. Peach farmers working to keep up with rising costs. Updated:...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Business Spotlight – Illumination Wines a World Experience

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Co-Owner of Illumination Wines in Fort Mill Amanda Tellier saying, “Here at Illumination Wine we are woman owned family owned and we are looking to bring a new exciting tasting experience to the Fort Mill Area. We offer wine elixir, a wine base cocktail, Sangria and a Sunday brunch.”
FORT MILL, SC
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
cn2.com

Rock Hill Mayor Speaks On Future of Panthers Site

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Mayor Gettys took the opportunity to answer questions for the first time to reporters since David Tepper’s real estate company, GT Real Estate terminated the agreement with the city to bring the Carolina Panthers Headquarters and Training facility to Rock Hill.
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

How to keep air-conditioning costs low as the heat ramps up

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The upcoming week will be the hottest of the year thus far, and could even break records. The heat index could feel hotter than 100 degrees on multiple days this week, with temperatures soaring into the high 90s. With the rising temperatures comes the need to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

York – District 46 Primary Election – CN2 Talks with the Candidates

YORK and CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tuesday, June 14th Primary Election for the. SC State House Representative, District 46 Race covers parts of York County. Current Representative Gary Simrill is not seeking re-election after 30 years of service. Republicans Barry Baker and Heath Sessions are facing off for...
YORK, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Steele Creek Husband Missing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. A woman in Steele creek is desperate for the safe return of her missing husband. Nadia, Artem Markov’s wife reported him missing on Thursday, June 7th. Nadia says the last messages from her husband were received at 9:40 p.m. before he went missing around midnight. Markov was...
CHARLOTTE, NC

