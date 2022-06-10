3 students arrested at Spring Creek Middle School

——— Elko City Council will meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at Elko City Hall. The council will consider approving a map from Legion Construction and Development LLC for 19 townhomes to be built at the corner of Lamoille Highway and Colt drive. The council will also consider an agreement with Nevada Gold Mines LLC to install a mural on the City’s Ruby Vista water tank paying homage and respect to Native Americans; and awarding American Rescue Plan Act funding to: Holiday Motel, $15,000; Budget Motel, $25,000; Kyra Nielsen (cosmetologist), $5,000; Duncan LittleCreek Gallery, $10,000; Nevada Outdoor Schools, $20,000; and FISH, $35,000.
