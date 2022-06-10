ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Creek, NV

3 students arrested at Spring Creek Middle School

Elko Daily Free Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKO – Three students were arrested Wednesday afternoon at Spring Creek Middle School following an alleged assault on a fellow student. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office took three juveniles...

elkodaily.com

