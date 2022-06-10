3 students arrested at Spring Creek Middle School

ELKO – Another RV being used as a residence burned on the outskirts of Elko, the second such blaze this week. Elko County Fire Protection District was called around 2:20 p.m. Thursday to a report of a fifth-wheel RV fire on Apache Avenue in Osino. The unit was attached to a pickup and both were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

ELKO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO