Teddi Mellencamp says she and Lisa Vanderpump have settled their differences and are 'healed-ish' years after their infamous puppygate drama

By Sonia Horon For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Teddi Mellencamp revealed that the long lasting feud between her and Lisa Vanderpump has finally been settled.

Speaking with Tamra Judge, 54, on her podcast, Two Ts in a Pod, on Tuesday, Mellencamp, 40, shared that she and Lisa, 61, talked things out at an afterparty for the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

'We did have a nice conversation. We were respectful to one another, I haven’t talked to [Lisa] in years. The last time that we had any conversation was not good,' the reality TV star shared, adding that the two are now 'healed-ish.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j0t3i_0g6Arsux00
Healing: Teddi Mellencamp, 40, revealed that the feud between her and Lisa Vanderpump, 61, has been settled, after they talked things out; Mellencamp pictured at MTV awards on June 6

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star further stated that the meeting - which was captured by Judge in a photo she shared to her Twitter - felt similar to a show reunion.

'Ultimately, we just went through it. It was mainly, like, all the things we probably would have said to each other at the reunion, had we had the reunion,' she said of their nearly 40-minute conversation.

The two stars met at TomTom in West Hollywood, which Vanderpump co-owns with her husband Ken Todd, 64, along with their Vanderpump stars Tom Sandoval, 38, and Tom Schwartz, 39.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ViGVG_0g6Arsux00
Long time coming: Tamra Judge, 54, captured the moment the two stars reunited at TomTom in West Hollywood, and later spoke to Mellencamp about it on her podcast

Mellencamp - who left the series in 2020, after three seasons - said that she asked Lisa's husband if he thought it’d be a good idea to 'try and clear the air' and that he agreed.

And though they are now on speaking terms, Mellencamp added that she doesn’t think the two stars will grabbing lunch together in the near future.

Their infamous feud started in 2019 after co-star Dorit Kemsley, 45, adopted a dog from Vanderpump’s dog rescue center, but then ended up giving it away to another family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dEW3f_0g6Arsux00
Better now: 'We did have a nice conversation. We were respectful to one another, I haven’t talked to [Lisa] in years. The last time that we had any conversation was not good,' the reality TV star shared; Vanderpump, Kyle Richards, and Mellencamp in a still from RHOBH
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S9Zjc_0g6Arsux00
Former favorite: Their infamous feud started in 2019 and prompted Lisa to leave the show halfway through Season 9 and not show up to the reunion 

The dog was then placed in a in a kill shelter. When Lisa found out about it, she went on to confront Kemsley in regards to the situation.

The story was then leaked to the press by an anonymous source, who many of the cast mates believe to have been Vanderpump.

Teddi was roped into the drama by two Vanderpump Dogs employees, and the two women eventually began feuding as Teddi felt like a pawn in Lisa's scheme to expose Dorit.

Vanderpump has denied the allegations and left the show halfway through Season 9 and did not show up to the reunion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ksFzY_0g6Arsux00
Puppygate: It happened after a dog adopted from Vanderpump’s dog rescue center by co-star Dorit Kemsley, 45, ended up in a kill shelter, prompting the women to choose sides 

